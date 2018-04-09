Micro Focus Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment

In addition to being named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality, Micro Focus is also positioned as a leader in three related ASQ reports including the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing and ASQ SaaS 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US41601017, February 2018), the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Quality Analysis and Measurement 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US41601217, December 2017), and theIDC MarketScape: Mobile Testing and Digital Quality 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US40344615, February 2018).

Speed matters, and to remain relevant as many business models are being disrupted, organizations need to accelerate the pace of innovation without compromising quality or security. This recognition is validation of Micro Focus's portfolio in giving businesses a competitive edge to accelerate their application delivery and ensure quality at every stage of the application lifecycle – from the first backlog item to the user experience in production.

In the report, IDC Research Director Melinda-Carol Ballou described the complexity that enterprises face and highlighted that "there is little leeway for poor software quality as companies deal with a volatile economic, business, and political climate that remains erratic, along with increasingly complex sourcing and deployments (from legacy to mobile to Internet of Things [IoT] platforms)."

The IDC MarketScape underscored the following key strengths across Micro Focus's Application Delivery Management portfolio in the report:

Formidable technical breadth and depth of its quality and application life-cycle management portfolio, complementary products with PPM, network virtualization and security, evolving requirements, and agile capabilities.

A user base, which Micro Focus can target with its modernizing product portfolio for ASQ, ALM, and agile with ALM Octane. A percentage of the established base of this broadly adopted platform remains well engaged and is looking to the organization's new and evolving product sets to be able to move forward into agile DevOps and modern development.

Opportunities for the newly combined, software-focused company as heritage Micro Focus has synergistic (as well as some overlapping) automated tools for ALM and ASQ, such as the Silk products.

"Organizations continue to struggle with the shift towards Agile and DevOps process frameworks, the integration of numerous lifecycle products and open source tools, and the complexity of managing a broad range of applications," said Raffi Margaliot, senior vice president and general manager, Application Delivery Management, Micro Focus. "Our leadership position underscores our commitment to deliver an end-to-end set of solutions that facilitate better integration across tools and teams, and deliver the necessary insights to make smarter, faster decisions that ultimately accelerate quality application delivery."

To access a complimentary excerpt of IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment, click here.

Micro Focus provides industry-leading application development and management solutions that help organizations accelerate their application delivery, and ensure quality and security at every stage of the application lifecycle. To learn more about Micro Focus Application Delivery Management software, click here.

