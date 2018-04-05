Microexcel® Achieves Certification in the SAP® Partner Center of Expertise Program for the MENA Region

SAP's PCoE certification program provides organizations, in search of an SAP partner, with the confidence that their partner-of-choice not only has technical expertise, but also real-world, professional experience in SAP services and support. To achieve certification, partners must undergo an extensive audit from SAP to validate that the organization has a measurable and proven level of quality service and expertise that is maintained on a continual basis.

"The audit evaluates not only SAP expertise, but our process maturity including support operations, quality assurance, incident management, and other pillars of a comprehensive support program," said Abe Iruegas, global SAP practice leader, Microexcel. "We are excited to have been awarded the certification as it demonstrates our commitment to deliver high quality services to our customers."

With the SAP PCoE VAR certification, Microexcel has proven it can support VAR customers with full lifecycle enterprise support services focused on three levels of support. Each enterprise support level follows a structured approach to solving critical and time-bound issues, allowing customers to utilize their internal IT teams for strategic projects.

Microexcel plans on pursuing additional SAP PCoE certifications and is already in the stages of becoming certified in SAP® HANA® and SAP® Business Intelligence. For additional information, please visit www.microexcel.com.

About Microexcel Inc.

Microexcel Inc., is a global leader in providing innovative and comprehensive software solutions and services. Founded in 2001, Microexcel merges people and technology to deliver the most value and return on investment for customers. With headquarters in Secaucus, NJ, and offices worldwide, Microexcel provides full services and support to clients in the areas of Custom Software Development, Microsoft, SAP, Quality Assurance and Testing, IT Infrastructure, Open Source/Liferay, Staffing, and Interactive Services. Microexcel is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

