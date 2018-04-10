Microsemi Achieves QML Class Q Qualification for its RTG4 High-Speed Radiation-Tolerant FPGAs

"We are excited to achieve this milestone qualification for our RTG4 FPGAs, which provides customers with added confidence in designing these devices in space flight systems and taking advantage of their high-speed signal processing capabilities to solve satellite signal processing congestion," said Minh Nguyen, Microsemi's senior marketing manager of space and aviation. "This designation also strengthens our leadership position in space and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the highest quality and reliability solutions. We are continuing our qualification work with RTG4 with the goal of ultimately achieving a QML Class V qualification—the highest qualification level for integrated circuits."

To achieve QML Class Q qualification, Microsemi leveraged the results of its MIL-STD-883 Class B qualification, in which RTG4 FPGAs passed a series of environmental tests to determine resistance to deleterious effects of natural elements and conditions surrounding defense and space operations, as well as mechanical and electrical tests. Upon completion of the MIL-STD-883 Class B qualification, RTG4 units from multiple wafer lots successfully completed 1,000-hour high temperature life tests. As part of Microsemi's commitment to high reliability, these units were then taken through more high temperature life tests, exceeding the requirements of MIL-STD-883 Class B. The units have now successfully completed 4,000-hour high temperature life tests, again validating the high reliability of the company's RTG4 flash cells in extreme conditions. Details can be found in the company's reliability report.

As Microsemi is already a QML-V certified manufacturer of high reliability FPGAs for space applications, achieving the recent QML-Q qualification for its RTG4 FPGAs further strengthens its leadership position in the market and reflects the company's focus on developing innovative solutions to meet the increasing demands of modern satellite payloads. In addition to satellites, its RTG4 FPGAs are ideally suited for applications including space launch vehicles, planetary orbiters and landers, and deep space probes.

According to Euroconsult's report titled, "Satellites to be Built and Launched by 2024," 60 percent more satellites will be launched by 2024 versus the past decade. This increase is driven primarily by civilian government agencies as established space countries replace and expand their in-orbit satellite systems and more countries acquire their first operational satellite systems.

The new QML qualification from DLA aligns with Microsemi's focus on delivering industry-leading space-level capabilities, technologies and products. With the recent qualification for its RTG4 FPGAs, customers can now procure the spaceflight FPGAs screened to B-flow per MIL-STD-883 Class B specifications and Microsemi's Extended Flow (E-Flow) using DLA's standard microcircuit drawing (SMD) and designated part numbers. More information can be found in the company's DLA Cross Reference Guide.

About Microsemi's RTG4 FPGAs and Development Kit

RTG4 FPGAs bring new capabilities to the market and combine a wealth of features with the highest quality and reliability to meet the increasing demands of modern satellite payloads. The devices feature reprogrammable flash configuration, making prototyping easier for customers. RTG4's reprogrammable flash technology offers complete immunity to radiation-induced configuration upsets in the harshest radiation environments, without the configuration scrubbing required with SRAM FPGA technology. RTG4 supports space applications requiring up to 150,000 logic elements, and each includes a LUT4 and a flip-flop with built-in triple module redundancy (TMR). The devices also features total ionizing dose (TID) beyond 100 kilorads, as well as high system performance of up to 300 MHz without single event transient (SET) mitigation.

The RTG4 Development Kit features Microsemi's Libero SoC Design Suite, offering high productivity with its comprehensive, easy to learn, easy to adopt development tools for designing with Microsemi's radiation-tolerant FPGAs. The suite integrates industry standard Synopsys SynplifyPro synthesis and Mentor Graphics ModelSim simulation with best-in-class constraints management, debug capabilities and secure production programming support.

RTG4 is Microsemi's latest development in a long history of radiation-tolerant FPGAs that are found in many NASA and international space programs. For more information, visit http://www.microsemi.com/products/fpga-soc/radtolerant-fpgas/rtg4.

Microsemi Leading Space Innovation for 60 Years

With one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of space products, Microsemi provides radiation-tolerant FPGAs, radiation-tolerant mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), radiation-hardened DC-to-DC converters, precision time and frequency solutions, linear and POL hybrids, custom hybrid solutions, and radiation-hardened discretes including the broadest portfolio of JANS Class diodes and bipolar products. Microsemi is committed to supporting its products throughout the lifetime of its customer programs. The company continues to innovate and expand its portfolio, which includes its LX7730 radiation-tolerant telemetry controller IC, the new LX7720 radiation-tolerant power driver IC with rotational and position sensing, as well as its RTG4™ high-speed signal processing radiation-tolerant FPGA family. The RTG4's reprogrammable flash technology offers complete immunity to radiation-induced configuration upsets in the harshest radiation environments, requiring no configuration scrubbing, unlike SRAM FPGA technology. For more information about Microsemi's space products, visit http://www.microsemi.com/applications/space.

