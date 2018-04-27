Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

"Microsoft continually evaluates technologies in the service of adding greater functionality to Windows developers and end users," said David Lemson, Director of Program Management, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft. "Digimarc is at the leading-edge of auto-detection and scanning capabilities, and their technology brings great value to Windows 10 and its users."

The new built-in support of Digimarc detection technology gives the Windows development community easy access to several powerful technologies. Using standard Windows APIs, developers can benefit from high performance scanning of the most common traditional barcodes found in retail, including QR codes, Digimarc Barcode and DWCode™ by GS1. Potential applications can leverage detection and scanning capabilities within Digimarc software to enable retail associate applications as well as unlimited consumer scenarios. The companies will work together to expand support for additional use cases in future releases.

"The inclusion of Digimarc detection and scanning software in Windows 10 and future releases of Windows is a testament to the growing value and maturity of our platform," said Bruce Davis, CEO at Digimarc. "Our vision is to improve upon the auto identification facilitated by barcodes, and to spread this capability to all media. Windows developers will now be able to more easily and effectively take advantage of our Intuitive Computing Platform when developing their applications."

Digimarc enables an ecosystem of connected devices, like smartphones and machine vision systems to easily identify content of all kinds, based on GS1 standard data or proprietary information. Digimarc is working with leading retailers and consumer products companies to improve retail store operations and consumer engagement.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-and-digimarc-partner-to-integrate-scanning-software-in-windows-10-operating-system-300637766.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

