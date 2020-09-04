Middle East & Africa (MEA) Cyber Security Market to Witness a CAGR of 10.4% Over 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Components, by Offerings, by Deployments, by Verticals, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa's cyber security market size is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period on account increasing cyber-crimes in the countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya, Bahrain, South Africa, and Egypt.

Additionally, the government of above-mentioned countries have well developed and stringent data protection laws and regulations for information security in the form of National Cyber security Strategy, which would be another factor for augmenting the demand for cyber security products and services in forthcoming years. However, sluggish growth is expected in the year 2020 due to suspended economic activities on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the region in different domains, particularly manufacturing and retail.

According to this research, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) cyber security market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during 2020-2026.



During the forecast period, Saudi Arabia is anticipated to generate the highest revenues in the overall cyber security market of the Middle East and Africa region owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence & IoT across various industries and digital transformation of the economy. This would result in a larger utilization of cyber space, which in turn, would generate new areas of application for cyber security products and services.

Based on deployment, in 2019, on premise-based deployment acquired highest revenue share in overall the Middle East and Africa region owing to benefits available with an aforementioned type such as high level of confidentiality and security which is pre-requisite for data-sensitive industries. Moreover, on-premises deployment offers a high degree of customization as compared to cloud-based deployment. However, lower upfront and ongoing cost of cloud-based deployment of cyber security solutions is making it a popular choice among SMEs. Thus, significant growth is anticipated in cloud-based deployment.

Report Scope



This report comprehensively covers the market by types, product types, service types, verticals, deployment, and by countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, market forecast opportunities/high growth areas and market growth drivers. The report would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Overview

3.1 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

3.2 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market- Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security - Porter's Five Forces

3.4 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F

4. Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Trends & Evolution

6. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Overview

6.1 Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

6.2. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2019 & 2026F

6.2.1. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Consumer Software, 2016-2026F

6.2.2. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Products 2016-2026F

6.2.2.1. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenue Share, By Products Types, 2019 & 2026F

6.2.2.2. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Products Types, 2016-2026F

6.2.3 Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Services, 2016-2026F

6.2.3.1. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenue Share, By Service Types, 2019 & 2026F

6.2.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Service Types, 2016-2026F

6.3. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Overview, By Deployment

6.3.1. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Cloud, 2016-2026F

6.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By On Premises, 2016-2026F

6.4. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Overview, By Verticals

6.4.1. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Government & Defence, 2016-2026F

6.4.2. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By BFSI, 2016-2026F

6.4.3. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Retail, 2016-2026F

6.4.4. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Healthcare & Hospitality, 2016-2026F

6.4.5. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By IT & Telecom, 2016-2026F

6.4.6. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Energy & Utilities, 2016-2026F

6.4.7. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Manufacturing, 2016-2026F

6.4.8. Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Revenues, By Others, 2016-2026F

7. UAE Cyber Security Market Overview



8. Qatar Cyber Security Market Overview



9. Kuwait Cyber Security Market Overview



10. Oman Cyber Security Market Overview



11. Bahrain Cyber Security Market Overview



12. South Africa Cyber Security Market Overview



13. Egypt Cyber Security Market Overview



14. Nigeria Cyber Security Market Overview



15. Kenya Cyber Security Market Overview

16. Rest of Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Overview

17. Key Performance Indicators

17.1. Saudi Arabia Key Performance Indicators

17.2. UAE Key Performance Indicators

17.3. Qatar Key Performance Indicators

17.4. Kuwait Key Performance Indicators

17.5. Oman Key Performance Indicators

17.6. Bahrain Key Performance Indicators

17.7. South Africa Key Performance Indicators

17.8. Egypt Key Performance Indicators

17.9. Nigeria Key Performance Indicators

17.10. Kenya Key Performance Indicators

17.11. Impact of COVID-19 on Key sectors

18. Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Opportunity Assessment

18.1 Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Types

18.2 Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Opportunity Assessment, By Deployment

18.3 Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Opportunity Assessment, By Service Type

18.4 Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals

18.5 Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries

19. Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Competitive Landscape

19.1 Middle East & Africa Cyber Security Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2019

19.2 Africa Cyber Security Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2019

19.3 Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

20. Company Profiles

20.1. Cisco Systems Inc.

20.2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

20.3. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

20.4. STC

20.5. Dell Technologies

20.6. Kaspersky Lab

20.7. IBM Corporation

20.8. NEC Corporation

20.9. NortonLifeLock inc.

20.10. FireEye Inc.

20.11. TrendMicro Inc.

21. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxeiin

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

