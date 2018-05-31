Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market 2013-2022

This product is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Middle East & Africa corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.



Report Highlights

Corporate prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results. The report provides market size and forecast across key corporate prepaid cards - business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, and consumer incentive card.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdqxqt/middle_east_and?w=5



