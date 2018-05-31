Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market 2013-2022

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Middle East and Africa Commercial Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022) by Business Expense Card, Payroll Card, Employee & Partner Incentive Card, Consumer Incentive Card, by Company Size, Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides a detailed data centric trend analysis of Middle East & Africa corporate prepaid cards market, covering over 10 market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.
Report Highlights
- Corporate prepaid cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results. The report provides market size and forecast across key corporate prepaid cards - business expense card, payroll card, corporate incentive card, and consumer incentive card.
- Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021
5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
