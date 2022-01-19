Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Report 2022: Household Penetration by Pay TV Subscribers, Pay TV Revenues and Major Operators 2010-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV revenues for 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will fall by 38% between peak year 2016 ($3.84 billion) and 2027 ($2.39 billion).

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Pay TV has never had an easy ride the MENA region. First was the battle with widespread piracy. Next the Saudi government and others banned beIN for four years. Traditional pay TV subscribers are now converting to SVOD platforms."

Pay TV revenues for the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will be $915 million by 2027; down from $1,571 million in 2016. Pay TV subscriber numbers will fall from 3.70 million to 3.14 million over the same period.

Turkish pay TV revenues will reach $722 million in 2027; $188 million lower than in 2016. However, the number of pay TV subscribers will grow from 5.92 million in 2016 to 8.25 million in 2027 - so subscribers are paying less.

Cord-cutting in Israel will see 46% of its pay TV subs lost between 2014 to 2027. Pay TV revenues will fall from $1.15 billion to $437 million over the same period.

The report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 52-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 20 countries in a 42-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 20 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

