Middle East Cloud Applications Market Report 2020 - Improving Network Connectivity to Provide Seamless SaaS Implementation

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Cloud Applications Market by Application (ERP, CRM, HCM, SCM, and Business Intelligence and Analytics), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Telecommunications), and Country - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market study covers the Middle East cloud applications market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as applications, organization size, verticals, and countries. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The Middle East cloud applications market size is expected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The adoption of cloud services in the Middle East is slower as compared to other regions across the globe. However, infrastructure is picking up pace as governments are focused on digital initiatives, global service providers are interested in lucrative markets, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are inclined toward the adoption of new technologies.

These progressions are expected to foster the economic development in the Middle East region, and the cloud technology with capabilities and data storage functionalities would unlock the potential of new technologies, such as blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).



The growth of cloud applications in the Middle East is attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based applications among enterprises and rising ICT budgets and spend by governments and enterprises across different Middle Eastern countries.



The primary vendors in the Middle East cloud applications market include SAP SE (SAP), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Infor Inc. (Infor), Salesforce.com (Salesforce), Sage Group plc (Sage Group), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Epicor Software Corporation (Epicor), 3i Infotech (3I Infotech), Ramco Systems Limited (Ramco Systems), Prolitus Technologies Pvt Ltd (Prolitus Technologies), Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS), and QAD Inc. (QAD).

These vendors have adopted different types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as business expansions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their offerings in the Middle East region. Most of the vendors have opted for the new product launch strategy to cater to the growing demand of their customers and sustain themselves in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Middle East Cloud Applications Market

4.2 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Application (2019 vs. 2024)

4.3 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Organization Size (2019 vs. 2024)

4.4 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Vertical (2019 vs. 2024)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Investment in Digital Transformation by Governments

5.2.1.2 Business Expansion By Global Vendors to Gain the First-Mover Advantage

5.2.1.3 Initiatives By Government Organizations to Promote the Latest Technologies

5.2.1.4 Increased Awareness of the Benefits of Cloud and Its Adjacent Technologies Among Enterprises

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Addressing Governance and Compliance Requirements

5.2.2.2 Limited Bandwidth Providers and Lack of Access to High-Speed Internet

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving Network Connectivity to Provide Seamless SaaS Implementation

5.2.3.2 Telecom Service Providers Leveraging Existing Infrastructure to Offer Cloud-Based Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Latency and Workload Complexities in the Cloud Environment

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Regulations in United Arab Emirates

5.3.1.1 UAE Civil Code Number 5 of 1985 on the Civil Transactions Law

5.3.1.2 UAE Federal Law Number 2 on the Prevention of It Crimes

5.3.1.3 Federal Law Number 1 of 2006 Concerning Electronic Transactions and Ecommerce

5.3.1.4 Dubai International Financial Centre Law Number 5 of 2012

5.3.1.5 Electronic Transactions Law, Difc Law Number 2 of 2017

5.3.2 Regulations in Saudi Arabia

5.3.2.1 Law Number 20 of 2014 Pertaining to Electronic Transactions

5.3.2.2 Anti-Cyber Crime Law

5.3.2.3 Saudi Arabia Telecommunications Act

5.3.2.4 Shariah Principles

5.3.3 Regulations in Qatar

5.3.3.1 Penal Code: Law 11 of 2004

5.3.3.2 Electronic Commerce and Transactions Law

5.3.3.3 Telecommunications Law

5.3.3.4 Banking Law: Law 33 of 2006

5.3.3.5 Qatar Computer Emergency Response Team (Q-CERT)

5.3.3.6 Data Protection and Privacy Law



6 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Resource Management

6.3 Customer Relationship Management

6.4 Human Capital Management

6.5 Supply Chain Management

6.6 Business Intelligence and Analytics

6.7 Collaboration and Content Management

6.8 Others



7 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3 Energy and Utilities

8.4 Government and Public Sector

8.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

8.8 Telecommunications

8.9 Other Verticals



9 Middle East Cloud Applications Market, By Country

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Saudi Arabia

9.3 United Arab Emirates

9.4 Qatar

9.5 Rest of Middle East



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 New Product Launches

10.2.2 Acquisitions

10.2.3 Partnerships

10.2.4 Business Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 SAP

11.3 Microsoft

11.4 Oracle

11.5 Infor

11.6 Salesforce

11.7 Sage

11.8 IBM

11.9 Epicor

11.10 Ramco Systems

11.11 3i Infotech

11.12 Prolitus Technologies

11.13 IFS

11.14 QAD



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quzp96

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

