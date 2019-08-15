Middle East Power Rental Markets 2019-2025 by Types (Diesel and Gas), kVA Rating (-100 kVA, 100.1-350 kVA, 350.1-750 kVA, 750.1-1000 kVA and 1000+ kVA)

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East Power Rental Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Diesel and Gas), By kVA Rating (Below 100 kVA, 100.1 to 350 kVA, 350.1 to 750 kVA, 750.1 to 1000 kVA and Above 1000 kVA), By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East Power Rental Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% During 2019-25.

After the 2015 oil crash, many countries in the Middle East region have started focusing on diversifying the economy towards non-oil sectors and have heavily invested in infrastructure, construction and manufacturing sectors. Such developments would surge the demand for diesel gensets and would thereby impact the growth of power rental market in the Middle East region positively.

Government initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Vision 2021, Bahrain Vision 2030 and Turkey Vision 2023 would lead to growth in demand for power rental in the Middle East region. These initiatives include expansion of metros and airports, along with the construction of new hotels and shopping malls, these initiatives would boost the demand for power rental in Middle East region during the forecast period.

The construction application segment is expected to demonstrate significant growth over the coming years owing to a large number of upcoming infrastructure projects in the region. Additionally, expanding power utilities and manufacturing sectors in the Middle East region would also play an important role in the Middle East power rental market revenue as the majority of the countries in the Middle East are diversifying their economies and strengthening the non-oil sectors. Some of the major companies acquiring the Middle East power rental market share include- Aggreko, Byrne Equipment Rental, Rental Solutions & Services LLC, Altaaqa Global, Peax Equipment Rental and Atlas Copco.

The report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, kVA rating and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Middle East Power Rental Market Size and Middle East Power Rental Market Forecast, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Landscape

Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

Diesel

Gas

By kVA Rating (Only Diesel)

Below 100 kVA

100.1 to 350 kVA

350.1 to 750 kVA

750.1 to 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Countries

Turkey

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East (Lebanon, Jordan , etc)

By Applications (Only Diesel)

Power Utilities

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Quarrying and Mining

Others (Events, Retail, Commercial, etc)

Companies Mentioned



Aggreko Middle East Ltd.

Al Faris Equipment Rentals LLC

Altaaqa Global

Apr. Energy Plc.

Atlas Copco.

Byrne Equipment Rental LLC

Nour Energy Co. Ltd.

Peax Equipment Rental

Rental Solutions & Services LLC

SES SMART Energy Solutions FZCO

