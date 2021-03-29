Mighty Swell Launches New Tropic Variety Pack With A Social Media Dance Contest

The new Tropic Variety Pack (MSRP $14.99-$17.99), which also includes popular Grapefruit, is Mighty Swell's first new variety 12-pack since its 2018 introduction of the Original Variety 12-Pack, featuring Blackberry, Cherry Lime, Watermelon Mint and Peach. The Tropic Variety Pack hit stores this month.

To help introduce the new flavors, Mighty Swell has partnered with Dance Austin Studio hip-hop instructor and social media dance guru Matt Ward to create four short dances that highlight the variety pack's "Tropic Like It's Hot" tagline. Ward will challenge followers to post videos of themselves replicating one of the dances with the hashtag #TropicLikeItsHot starting Tuesday, March 29, through the first day of summer, Monday, June 21. In addition to receiving ACL tickets, the winner will also get a weekend stay in a tricked-out, fully stocked Mighty Swell-themed Airbnb in Austin. For full contest details, click here.

"Flavor and quality are at the heart of our brand, and we developed the new tropical flavors with the sun-soaked days of a tropical getaway in mind, perfect for a refreshing treat, anytime, anywhere," said Mighty Swell Senior Brand Manager Chelsea Bearb. "This new variety pack instantly transports you to worry-free days — and you can tune into Spotify playlists inspired by each flavor when cracking open a can."

Like all Mighty Swell spiked seltzers, the new tropical flavors are certified gluten-free, OU Kosher certified and crafted with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Sweetened with natural white grape juice, Mighty Swell products have no added sugar, 3 grams of carbs, 100 calories and 5% ABV per 12-ounce can.

Mighty Swell Tropic Variety 12-Pack will be available at H-E-B, Whole Foods, Total Wine, Harris Teeter and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, among other select retailers.

About Mighty Swell

Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell crafts spiked seltzers that pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company's product line now includes eight refreshing flavors: Blackberry, Blood Orange, Cherry Lime, Grapefruit, Mango Raspberry, Peach, Pineapple and Watermelon Mint. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzers are certified gluten-free and OU Kosher certified and are available in supermarkets, drugstores, convenience stores and liquor stores in 23 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retail locations is available at www.mightyswell.com/find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).

