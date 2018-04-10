MightyHive One of Five Companies in US Certified for Google Attribution 360 Beta

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MightyHive, the premier Programmatic Solutions Partner, today announced it is one of an exclusive group to receive certification for the Google Attribution 360 platform in the U.S., currently in pilot with Fortune 100 customers. This key certification will allow MightyHive enterprise clients to access both programmatic media buying and attribution expertise under one roof.

MightyHive, already Google's largest DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner and a leading Google Analytics Certified Partner, has more than 400 clients running media through its platform. With this expertise, the company can equip brands and agencies with powerful and precise analytics revealing how paid media channels are contributing to performance. With credible insights into ad effectiveness, advertisers will be able to allocate media budgets more effectively, eliminate wasted spend, and ultimately drive stronger results.

Google Attribution 360 taps into Google's unparalleled user graph to offer cross-device, cross-channel attribution analysis that can be further enhanced by advertisers' first-party campaign data. Marketers are also able to use predictive analytics to model the impact of budget changes and optimize media spend across channels.

By aggregating marketing touchpoints across DoubleClick, Google AdWords, and Google Analytics, Google Attribution 360 offers marketers a uniquely comprehensive – and ultimately more accurate – view of the relative contributions of campaigns and media channels. The data-driven attribution methodology and model-comparison features available in Google Attribution 360 also give marketers vastly superior insights when compared to outdated and misleading attribution methodologies such as last-touch.

"MightyHive has developed a truly unique offering that brings programmatic media buying and data-driven attribution under one roof. With Google Attribution 360, we can bring game-changing insights to advertisers who expect greater clarity than ever before into how their media dollars are influencing performance," said Ming Wu, Chief Revenue Officer at MightyHive.

In addition to its existing Google Analytics 360 service, MightyHive will offer Google Attribution 360 on a managed-service basis.

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a Programmatic Solutions Partner that provides custom consulting services, agency functionality, and enables programmatic in-housing for enterprise clients. The MightyHive advantage is its deep expertise in leading ad tech platforms combined with a range of offerings including full-service campaign management for marketers, in-housing training and support, and platform implementation -- all under one roof and with complete transparency. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Singapore, and Sydney.

About Google Attribution 360

Google Attribution 360, part of the Google Analytics 360 Suite, offers enterprise-level attribution designed to meet the data integration and modeling needs of the largest advertisers. Google Attribution 360 uses a data-driven approach to determine how impactful your ads are, allowing you to make better cross-channel and cross-device decisions and drive greater returns.

Jenny Mulholland

Gull Rock PR/East Coast

732-245-0021

jenny@gullrock.com

Andrea Boren

Gull Rock PR/West Coast

650-644-1700

andrea@gullrock.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mightyhive-one-of-five-companies-in-us-certified-for-google-attribution-360-beta-300627079.html

SOURCE MightyHive