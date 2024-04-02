MikeWorldWide Welcomes Marc Stolove as Executive Creative Director

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent and midsize public relations agency, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marc Stolove as its new executive creative director. Marc brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the creative industry, previously leading creative teams at Edelman, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Ogilvy.

With an impressive career that spans across various facets of creative development and strategic branding, Marc has consistently demonstrated his ability to craft compelling narratives and innovative strategies that capture the essence of a brand and resonate with target audiences. His expertise in developing earned-worthy creative is particularly suited to the agency's mission of reaching its clients' stakeholders across various traditional and new mediums, known as "the new top tier."

Marc's background in managing and executing high-profile campaigns across multiple platforms has honed his ability to think outside the box and push creative boundaries, with award-winning experience with leading brands such as Pepsi, American Express, and Aetna.

At MWW, Marc will lead the creative team with a focus on integrating creative strategy into all aspects of client campaigns to ensure that each campaign exceeds objectives. His strategic approach to creative development is rooted in a deep understanding of the ever-evolving media landscape and a commitment to leveraging creativity as a tool for earning media attention and fostering brand growth.

"Marc's visionary approach to creative strategy and his unwavering commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for our agency," said Michael Kempner, founder and chief executive officer of MikeWorldWide. "As MWW continues to grow and evolve, Marc's leadership and creative insight will play a critical role in shaping our future success."

Marc expressed his enthusiasm for joining MWW, stating, "I am excited to join MikeWorldWide and energized by the creativity and collaboration a mid-size agency environment fosters. I look forward to partnering with the talented teams at MWW to create dynamic, innovative campaigns that drive meaningful results for our clients."

Marc will be based out of MikeWorldWide's New York City office headquarters.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

