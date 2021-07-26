Military Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | 500+ Specialized Research Experts - Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 11:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The military cybersecurity market is set to grow by USD 11.12 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.57% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increase in adoption of cloud-based services, the rapid increase in the use of IoT devices, and the need for compliance with regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Military Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Military Cybersecurity Market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Network Security
o Data Security
o Identity And Access Management
o Cloud Security
- Geography
o North America
o APAC
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
Military Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the military cybersecurity market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Thales Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Military Cybersecurity Market size
- Military Cybersecurity Market trends
- Military Cybersecurity Market industry analysis
The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the system integration and interoperability issues will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the military cybersecurity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Military Cybersecurity Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist military cybersecurity market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the military cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the military cybersecurity market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military cybersecurity market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Network security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Data security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Identity and access management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems Plc
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Thales Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
