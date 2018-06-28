Military Rotorcraft Market: Global Market Dynamics Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military rotorcraft, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Global military rotorcraft market is expected grow at a CAGR of 4.28%, to value US$30.7 billion by 2028. The cumulative global expenditure on military rotorcraft over the forecast period is estimated at US$271.7 billion. The demand for rotorcraft is expected to be driven by the need to replace aging fleets and enhance capabilities pertaining to disaster relief operations.
Apart from emerging economies in the Middle East and South Asian regions which are witnessing increasing defense expenditure due to regional power struggles and territorial disputes, countries in North America and Western Europe are also expected to increase their defense outlays after years of budget cuts and sequestration measures presenting global military rotorcraft manufacturers with greater opportunities in the coming decade
Rapidly changing global security scenario and the growing importance of unconventional missions and urban warfare have resulted in change of roles for helicopters in the modern warfare strategies. Unlike their traditional roles, rotorcrafts are being used as part of the comprehensive mission parameters, which calls for integration of advanced and multiple capabilities in rotorcrafts.
As the existing helicopters are unable to fulfill these roles, countries are focusing on either developing or procuring helicopters with multiple mission modes, which is currently driving the demand for military helicopters across the world.
Apart from this, growing disputes over maritime borders and offshore natural resources are the primary drivers of the growing demand for maritime helicopters with multi-mission capabilities. Despite facing financial constraints, major defense spenders are driven by the growing need for the helicopters with advanced capabilities and challenges from internal and external security threats.
Companies Mentioned
- The Boeing Company
- Textron
- Leonardo
- Changhe Aircraft Industries
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Embraer
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Korean Aerospace Industries
- Russian Helicopters
- MD Helicopters
- Turkish Aerospace Industries
- Enstrom Helicopters
- Rolls-Royce
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Overview
Global Military Rotorcraft By Region, 2018-2028
Global Military Rotorcraft By Segment, 2018-2028
Market Dynamics
Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Segment Analysis
Segment Analysis: Multi-mission and Maritime Helicopter
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: Attack Helicopter
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: Transport Helicopter
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: Training Helicopter
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Regional Analysis
Global Military Rotorcraft - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
Regional Analysis: North America
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Europe
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Middle East
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Latin America
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Africa
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Global Military Rotorcraft Market - Trend Analysis
Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
Global Military Rotorcraft - Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
Leading Segments in Key Countries
Country Analysis - 12 leading countries
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028
Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
Major Suppliers
Segmental Analysis
Military Rotorcraft Market - Future Outlook
Key Programs Analysis
Description of key programs
Delivery period, units and total expenditure
Competitive Landscape Analysis
Competitive analysis - 13 leading companies
Major Products and Services
Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
Financial Deal and Contracts
