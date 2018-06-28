Military Satellites: Global Market Study 2018-2028 - Demand Factors, Key Market Trends and Hindering Challenges

News provided by

Research and Markets

16:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Military Satellite Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Military Satellite Market 2018-2028, offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military satellite, key market trends, and challenges encountered by industry participants.

The demand for military satellites is expected to be driven by increase in terrorist attacks, unconventional warfare, militancy. Despite changes in the dimensions of terrorism, navigation, and ISR, satellites are acting as effective tools to predict and curb terrorist attacks, simultaneously playing an important role in helping ground level combat operations.

The demand for satellite bandwidth is driven by military operations in remote locations globally, where network for conventional communication systems are difficult to set up. Additionally, satellite communication enables establishment of modern network-centric battleforce capabilities

In order to cut development cost and increase the coverage of their areas of interest, major militaries are now shifting their focus to commercial satellites for military intelligence and other functions.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2018-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world
  • Recent developments and industry challenges - insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military satellite segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants
  • Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand
  • Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2018-2028
  • Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Key Highlights

  • The global military satellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% over the forecast period.
  • The market consists of three categories: ISR, Communication, and Navigation satellites. It is expected to be dominated by the ISR Satellites segment, followed by Communication and Navigation segments. The North American region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 40.3%, followed by the European market, which is dominated by Russia and France. China and Japan account for major market shares in the Asia Pacific region.

Companies Mentioned

  • The Boeing Company
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Airbus Defence and Space
  • ISS-Reshetnev
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Thales
  • Orbital ATK
  • OHB SE

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Global Military Satellite Market - Overview
  3. Global Military Satellite By Region, 2018-2028
  4. Global Military Satellite By Segment, 2018-2028
  5. Market Dynamics
  6. Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
  7. Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
  8. Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
  9. Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
  10. Global Military Satellite Market - Segment Analysis
  11. Segment Analysis: ISR
  12. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  13. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  14. Segment Analysis: Communication
  15. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  16. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  17. Segment Analysis: Navigation
  18. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  19. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  20. Global Military Satellite Market - Regional Analysis
  21. Global Military Satellite - Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
  22. Regional Analysis: North America
  23. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  24. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  25. Top Suppliers
  26. Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific
  27. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  28. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  29. Top Suppliers
  30. Regional Analysis: Europe
  31. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  32. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  33. Top Suppliers
  34. Regional Analysis: Middle East
  35. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  36. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  37. Top Suppliers
  38. Regional Analysis: Africa
  39. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  40. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  41. Top Suppliers
  42. Regional Analysis: Latin America
  43. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  44. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  45. Top Suppliers
  46. Global Military Satellite Market - Trend Analysis
  47. Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
  48. Global Military Satellite - Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
  49. Leading Segments in Key Countries
  50. Country Analysis - 12 leading companies
  51. Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
  52. Change in market share, 2018-2028
  53. Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028
  54. Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
  55. Major Suppliers
  56. Segmental Analysis
  57. Military Satellite Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead)
  58. Key Programs Analysis
  59. Description of key programs
  60. Delivery period, units and total expenditure
  61. Competitive Landscape Analysis
  62. Competitive analysis - 9 leading companies
  63. Major Products and Services
  64. Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
  65. Financial Deal and Contracts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gmp5g/the_global?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-satellites-global-market-study-2018-2028---demand-factors-key-market-trends-and-hindering-challenges-300674154.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

17:15 ET India Insulated Wire & Cable (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE & PVC) Market...

17:15 ET South African Car Rental Market 2018 - Industry Revenue Grew by...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Military Satellites: Global Market Study 2018-2028 - Demand Factors, Key Market Trends and Hindering Challenges

News provided by

Research and Markets

16:15 ET