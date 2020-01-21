Military UGV Market Analysis; 2019 & 2020-2026, by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military unmanned ground vehicle market is expected to reach $2,596.1 million by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.2%.

In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 100 tables and 81 figures, this 177-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global military unmanned ground vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global military unmanned ground vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Mobility, Mode of Operation, Propulsion, System Component, Vehicle Size, Application, and Region.



Based on vehicle mobility, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Tracked

Wheeled

Legged

Other Mobility

Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Tele-Operated

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Tethered

Other Modes

Based on propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Diesel-Electric

Battery-Electric

Integrated

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Payloads

Navigation and Control System

Power System

Other Components

Based on vehicle size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Very Large (>1000 lbs)

Large (500-1000 lbs)

Medium (200-500 ibs)

Small (10-200 lbs)

Micro (<_0 />

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Transportation

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Combat Support

Mine-Clearing

Fire Fighting

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Russia , Italy , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , Iran , South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Vehicle Mobility, Vehicle Size, and Application over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global military unmanned ground vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

BAE Systems

Cobham PLC

ECA Group

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Milrem Robotics

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group

Rheinmetall AG

Roboteam

Thales Group

