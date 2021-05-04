Military Veteran DreDaymuzic Makes Feel-Good, Mesmerizing, & Groovy House Single 'Crazy'

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based artist DreDaymuzic announces the release of his new electronic/house single, "Crazy."

New Single Cover Art DreDaymuzic on stage in Los Angeles, CA

About The Release

Delivering unparalleled slap house delicacies from the studio, Military veteran and Los Angeles-based artist DreDaymuzic brings to dance floors what one can only describe as a melodic, groovy, and hypnotizing sonic journey. Continuing on an upward trend, DreDaymuzic releases his mesmerizing electronic/house single, "Crazy." The powerful single delivers electrifying vibes from the press of play as its groovy elements combined with the powerful bassline will guide your body with a groove. Guiding the arrangement is a hypnotizing, infectious, and seducing rendition of Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy" vocal. The release evokes dynamic energy that will captivate house devotees and DJs alike. With a distinct sound and stylistic stance, DreDaymuzic is set to carve his own artistic lane. Paving his road with unique club-friendly arrangements, sneaky propelling basslines, and atmospheric vocal cuts, it's without a doubt the future is bright on this artist's radar. This release is a testament to DreDaymuzic's evolving sound and versatility.

About DreDaymuzic

DreDaymuzic is an emerging electronic music artist, producer, and songwriter, originating from Los Angeles, California. The American producer is poised to make waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and empowering style. Through his emotion-filled productions, DreDaymuzic radiates raw emotion through explosive instrumentation. Inspired by his life experiences, he strives to push the envelope with his sound to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. The producer will have listeners engulfed in the musical world he creates with his groove-filled and uplifting music. Quickly taking over the electronic scene, DreDaymuzic is an artist to watch as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come.

Media Contact:

Dre Durham

[email protected]

909-440-3635

SOURCE DreDaymuzic