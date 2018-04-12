Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Sweeps Category at 2018 sofi™ Awards

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the most coveted awards in the specialty food industry were announced today and Milkboy Swiss Chocolate brought home the Gold, Bronze and Best New Product Awards. In a stunning sweep of the Chocolate category, Milk and White, Milkboy made sofi™ Award chocolate history by being the first to win three awards in a single category.

Milkboy Swiss unicorn flavor Finest White Chocolate with Blue Potato Chips and Sea Salt Milkboy's Top-selling chocolate Crunchy Caramel with Sea Salt

The Gold Award was given to Milkboy Swiss Alpine Milk Chocolate with Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt, The Best New Product Award went to Milkboy Swiss White Chocolate With Blue Potato Chips and Sea Salt and The Bronze Award went to Milkboy Swiss Alpine Milk Chocolate with Roasted Almonds.

"Three is a very special number at Milkboy. We are third generation chocolate makers, in our third year in business with the Milkboy brand and now we are thrilled at being recognized for three outstanding chocolate bars," says Milkboy founder, Emanuel Schmerling, "It is true. Extraordinary chocolate is in our nature."

This isn't the first time Milkboy Swiss has received sofi™ Award fame. In 2015 its Dark Chocolate with Essential Pine Tree Oil was recognized with the Silver Statue.

"The sofi™ Awards are one of the things that have really put us on the map," continued Schmerling. "It shows the retailers, distributors and brokers that even small companies can achieve remarkable recognition and business success."

Milkboy Today

Milkboy Swiss Chocolate was founded in 2015 . The company makes all- natural, sustainably- produced bean-to-bar chocolates in Switzerland. Its US headquarters is in Brooklyn, NY and maintains a warehouse in Bayonne, New Jersey. Milkboy Swiss fine chocolates are available nationwide through UNFI, Nassau Candy and a range of other distributors and brokers.

More information is available at www.milkboy.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

