Milken to Launch 6th Grade

Milken, a 6-12 pluralistic Jewish community school, is a vibrant academic home for diverse students from across Los Angeles, emphasizing critical thinking, personal development and spiritual growth. This expansion comes as a response to current marketplace demands as well as a broadening of Milken's educational mission. Most importantly, our new 6th grade will help to attract students who are not currently enrolled in Jewish Day School, thereby to grow our reach and our ability to achieve our mission .

"Based on the projected national enrollment trends in elementary Jewish day schools, the number of Jewish children in private secular and local public schools, and the rising interest from public school families, our leadership and Board of Trustees recognized both a pressing need and an incredible opportunity to add a 6th grade to Milken's current Middle School," said Dr. Sarah Shulkind, Milken's Head of School.

In addition to aligning with the current 7th and 8th grade curriculum, the 6th grade will also integrate a core focus on executive functioning, helping to prepare students for the skills necessary to be successful learners as they ramp up from middle school through 12th grade. A large part of the curriculum will be based on Milken's signature X-Learning pedagogy, which focuses on the intersection and importance of identification, exploration, purposeful play and connection.

For 6th grade FAQs, click here .

To learn more about Milken's 6th grade program, please contact Tal Barak, Director of Communications and Public Relations, at [email protected] .

Tal Barak

818.371.5784 (mobile)

[email protected]

