MILK+SASS Launches Innovative BonBons for Hair™ Candy-Inspired Hair Ties

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MILK+SASS® launches BonBons For Hair™, a fun collection of innovative, candy-inspired hair ties uniquely designed to offer a strong hold while minimizing pulling and slipping and also offering a fun new way to style hair.

An exciting upgrade to regular hair ties, MILK+SASS' BonBons For Hair™ feature distinctive candy shapes with specific lengths and widths that blend in hair, dispersing uneven pressure and tension throughout hair, providing a strong, but gentle, hold that is conducive to children and fashionistas alike.

"BonBons For Hair™ were created to make our daily routine more fun while also being functional," said Nadia Valentino, Founder of MILK+SASS. For one thing, you won't experience that uncomfortable pulling, and they won't slip, unlike other hair ties. Its innovative technology allows the tie to stretch just like a regular tie and bounce back to its fun shape when removed from hair. All you will experience is a sweet hair tie with a velvet touch. BonBons For Hair™ are also eco-friendly, 100% BPA-free, and ocean-friendly.

"The distinctive shapes and uniqueness of MILK+SASS products are what differentiate our brand from others. We thrive to create high-quality innovative products that solve a problem while also having fun with them."

Another perk: BonBons For Hair™ are more hygienic than traditional hair ties, which collect dirt and oil residues, and are easily cleaned and dried.

"Whether you're at the gym, office, or playground, you can rely on BonBons For Hair™ to keep your 'do' in place, and for once, you don't have to hide your ties! I just love displaying them," said Valentino. "They cater to any hair age, type, and texture, and won't fall loose, no matter how active you are."

Touching down just in time for Valentine's Day, with cute, candy-inspired packaging, BonBons For Hair™ make the perfect sweet gift. They come in a variety of colors to suit every taste, including Chocolate Truffle, Sweet Rose-Mint, Pink Soda, Birthday Cake and Pop Neon. They are available at www.milkandsass.com and at select retailers nationwide.

About MILK+SASS

MILK+SASS is an emerging indie beauty brand that believes in uniqueness and multi-functionality. We have a passion for superior quality, sustainability, and for community. MILK+SASS believes in beauty without borders. From country to country, culture to culture, we draw inspiration and knowledge to ensure no tangle goes un-wrangled, no frizz remains untamed, and all hair types and textures are represented and celebrated. Whether it's a pinch of style from Paris, a colorful tutti frutti candy-inspired hair ties, or an exotic hair oil from "the tree of life" in Hawaii - MILK+SASS unveils the best in haircare from around the world. For more information, visit www.milkandsass.com.

