Millennium Dental Presents "A Revolutionary Healing Event -Lasers For Periodontal Bone Regeneration" At CDA Anaheim 2018

"Full-mouth True Periodontal Regeneration is a healing event that is revolutionary for dentistry," says Dr. Gregg. "The longer people retain their natural teeth and tissues, the better for both oral and overall health. With the LANAP protocol, doctors are able to save teeth previously thought beyond help and give hope to the hopeless patient." Millennium Dental Technologies is the only company that has achieved FDA clearance validated with human histology to regenerate new cementum, new periodontal ligament and new alveolar bone on previously diseased tooth root surfaces.

"With the LAPIP protocol, doctors are able to use a similar treatment on ailing and failing dental implants," added Dr. Gregg. "Failing implants are emerging as one of the biggest challenges in dentistry today. While other treatment options are both highly invasive and unpredictable, the LAPIP protocol is minimally invasive with predictable results that can save patients' implant investment."

"True periodontal regeneration with the PerioLase MVP-7 for the LANAP Protocol is the 'Holy Grail' for patients with periodontal disease," says Dawn Gregg, DDS, Training Director for the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD). Doctors predictably achieve these results after completing IALD's world-renowned, live-patient training.Training is a required part of the purchase package which is backed by a money-back Clinical Guarantee.

Dental professionals are invited to stop by Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Exhibit #1625 during the CDA Presents in Anaheim May 17-19, 2018.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: Headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of periodontal disease and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 digital dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, MDT's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol removes the fear from periodontal disease treatment, offering a less painful and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. The Nd:YAG PerioLase MVP-7 has the power and versatility to perform a wide range of laser procedures, including the LAPIP™ protocol for the treatment of ailing dental implants. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg, II, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients—and to remain true to the guiding principle—"It's all about the patient."

ABOUT INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY, INC.: The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is ADA-CERP and AGD-PACE accredited and nationally recognized for its continuing education programs. The IALD's ultimate goal is for the percentage of patients seeking periodontal treatment to reach the percentage of patients seeking general dental care.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millennium-dental-presents-a-revolutionary-healing-event--lasers-for-periodontal-bone-regeneration-at-cda-anaheim-2018-300649880.html

SOURCE Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lanap.com

