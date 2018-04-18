Millennium Trust Recognized as "Professional Services Company of the Year" at LendIt Fintech USA 2018

Millennium was one of the first providers to custody marketplace loans for private funds, filling a unique need at the time and pioneering the way for other opportunities. Today, Millennium custodies more than $12.8 Billion in assets for both private and public funds, helping fund managers comply with regulations, reduce operating burden, and build an important layer of transparency for their funds.

Millennium continues to enhance its service offerings with its most recent roll out of verification and certification services required by credit facilities of both private and public funds. With this service, Millennium provides clients with the convenience of having verification services and custody services with the same provider. "We are incredibly proud of this achievement," said Tom Daley, Managing Director of Custody Services. "At Millennium, we believe in constant improvement and change, which inspires confidence and trust in our clients and ultimately enhances their overall experience. Our innovative solutions and high level of client service highlight our commitment to go above and beyond."

The 2nd annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards Dinner took place on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. The event brought together more than 500 fintech influencers and innovators for a networking reception, dinner, and live entertainment. In addition to Millennium Trust, 20 other companies and people were recognized for outstanding achievement in categories ranging from "Fintech Woman of the Year" to "International Innovator of the Year." Congratulations to all of the nominees and award winners from this year's LendIt conference.

About Millennium Trust Company®

Millennium Trust Company is a trusted leader in specialized custody, empowering clients with unmatched service, access to a wide range of custody solutions and expertise they can count on. Whether it's the custody of alternative assets, investment accounts or retirement funds, Millennium Trust is uniquely qualified to support their clients' success.

Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such, does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors or service providers, and does not sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, visit mtrustcompany.com, or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LendIt Fintech USA 2018

LendIt Fintech is the world's largest conference series dedicated to marketplace lending and fintech. LendIt held its inaugural conference in June of 2013 in New York City, and the conference series has since expanded its horizons to both China and Europe. LendIt originally began as a marketplace lending conference with the modest goal of bringing the marketplace lending community together to network and learn. Today, the USA stage of the series brings nearly 5000 attendees and 150 speakers. Additionally, LendIt is a key platform for the financial services ecosystem to share important news. LendIt Fintech USA 2018 took place at Moscone West in San Francisco, California.

