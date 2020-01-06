Millionaire Bazaar 2020 Steps Into the Light in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millionaire Bazaar: International Luxury Event is taking place on October 2-3, 2020 in Sands Expo & Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. It becomes a new show from experienced event producing company Finexpo and joins the long list of projects alongside Wealth Global Forum, Golf Fair Asia, Traders Fair, Traders Awards, Crypto Expo Asia and others.

Luxury cars, yachts, watches, jewellery, travel, interior design, cosmetics, health & beauty, real estate, fashion designers, fashion brands, exclusive spirits and fine food, finance and banking exhibition

Finexpo is now taking over Singapore as one of the leading Asian centers to give all visitors, exhibitors and partners a unique opportunity to join the world of the best local and international luxury goods and services expecting more than 20 000 guests in those two days with 3 000 VIP guests.

According to Business Insider SG there are 200 000 millionaires living in Singapore nowadays. Finexpo would like to present an event not just for millionaires but for the all the people interested in this kind of a lifestyle.

The new expo event is claiming itself as the largest exhibition slash trade event in modern luxury sector where those living this lifestyle will be able to see and even purchase the best international luxury industry has to offer gathering the key players in every segment of the market including cars, yachts, watches, jewellery, travel, interior design, cosmetics, health & beauty, real estate, fashion designers, fashion brands, exclusive spirits and fine food, finance and private banking, and exclusive incentives.

Tickets for the event are already available for purchase, so don't lose a chance to become a part of such a unique show organized by Finexpo.

Over 18 years of experience is what Finexpo is proud of. Having projects online and on spot the company became worldwide presenting itself in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, South Africa, Cyprus, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Latvia and other parts of the world. Events organized by Finexpo were attended by more than 200,000 visitors and 3,000 companies. Millionaire Bazaar (follow us in Instagram) has now joined the line-up and promises to become a great success.

Millionaire Bazaar 2020 - Singapore. International Luxury Event

Luxury cars, yachts, watches, jewellery, travel, interior design, cosmetics, health & beauty, real estate, fashion designers, fashion brands, exclusive spirits and fine food, finance and banking exhibition

