MiMedx to Highlight Efficacy of Its Allografts in Presentations at SAWC Spring Conference

During the five-day conference, the clinical and cost-effective healing results of the Company's allografts will be highlighted in a Breakfast Symposium, two dinner presentations, five clinical poster presentations, and in-booth education sessions. MiMedx will be exhibiting in booth #830 from April 26, 2018 through April 28, 2018.

Now in its 31st year, the SAWC Spring/WHS conference is the leading national wound healing forum connecting the foremost experts with your entire wound care team to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers the level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews and emerging research findings.

MiMedx will sponsor a Breakfast Symposium entitled "EpiFix® - First and Only Amnion/Chorion Allograft with Statistically Significant Level I Evidence for healing in DFUs and VLUs" on Friday morning, April 27, 2018 from 7:30 am to 9:00 am. The Company will also host two dinner presentations on Thursday, April 26th and Friday, April 27th entitled "Using MiMedx Placental Tissues in the Lower Extremity", which will review the use of various products in wound and surgical applications.

Hands-on product demonstrations will be provided by expert physicians during booth hours on April 26th and April 27th in the MiMedx booth.

The poster presentations will report on the clinical effectiveness of MiMedx EpiFix dHACM (dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane) placental tissue allografts in the healing of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and refractory non-healing wounds, as well as the use of AmnioCord umbilical cord allografts for reducing Achilles tendon pain. These independent case studies and respective conclusions will include:

Abstract: " EpiFix VLU Study Group: A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating the Efficacy of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane Allograft for the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers "

Authors: Christian Bianchi , MD, FACS; Shawn Cazzell , DPM, FACFAS; Dean Vayser , DPM, FACFAS; Alexander M. Reyzelman , DPM, FACFAS; Hasan Dosluoglu, MD, FACS; Gregory Tovmassian , DPM

Abstract: " EpiFix DFU Study Group: A Confirmatory Study on the Efficacy of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane (dHACM) Allograft in the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Prospective, Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Study "

Authors: William Tettelbach , MD; Shawn Cazzell , DPM; Alexander M. Reyzelman , DPM; Felix Sigal , DPM; Joseph M. Caporusso , DPM; Patrick S. Agnew , DPM

Abstract: " The Application of Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane dHACM Allografts to Expedite Healing in Patients with Six Major Types of Refractory Non-Healing Wounds, 157 Patients "

Authors: Aamir Mahmood , DPM; Justin Goldsmith , DPM; Anna Tien , DPM; Mike Czurylo , DPM; Laith Shaman, DPM; Kelda Beachy , DPM; Neal Patel , DPM; Shayan Alamgir , DPM; Matthew Garoufalis , DPM, FASPS, FACFAOM

Abstract: " Use of Umbilical Cord Allograft for Pain Reduction in Achilles Tendon Pathologies: A Case "

Authors: Brandon Brooks , DPM; Kevin Pham , DPM; Bradley Brooks , DO; Brady Brooks , MS-1; James Henry , MS-1; Terria Madison , DPM

Abstract: "Safety and Efficacy of Weekly Application of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane in the Treatment of Pressure Ulcers: a Case Series"

Authors: Chi Chi Berhane , MD, MBA; Kimberly Brantley , BSN, RN, CRRN; Sandra Williams , NP-C, APN, WCN; Erica Sutton, MA ; Carlyn Kappy, RD , LD, CCRP

"For more than 30 years, SAWC and WHS have been dedicated to continuous advancements in wound care and have worked tirelessly toward their goal of decreasing the number and severity of wounds of all types." said Parker H. "Pete" Petit, MiMedx Chairman and CEO. "We are honored to be a part of this year's meeting, and MiMedx will continue to work with SAWC and other organizations to raise the level of scientific and clinical expertise and the professional processes within the wound care sector of healthcare."

Bill Taylor, President and COO of MiMedx, added, "We are pleased that our EpiFix, AmnioCord and AmnioFill allografts will be so prominently demonstrated at this year's SAWC. We look forward to participating in the conference and highlighting the significant investments made in the science and clinical study of placental technology."

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is a leading biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. "Innovations in Regenerative Medicine" is the framework behind the Company's mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® Process methodology, among other processes, to produce safe and effective allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 1 million allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

