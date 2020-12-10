Mindworks Updates Playturbo, Adds Industry First Dynamic Creative Optimization Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindworks , a leading international creative studio, today announced a new version of Playturbo, the self-service playable ad platform designed to help advertisers rapidly iterate playable ads and improve campaign performance. The updates provide industry-first Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) capabilities, in the form of true real-time asset-based playable advertisement analysis. Playturbo lets users identify the best aspects of the experience at any given moment, and combine those pieces to improve overall conversions -- all while keeping to a required budget.

Mindworks unveiled Playturbo earlier this year, and some advertisers have already utilized it, including Voodoo, MarkApp, KAYAC, Dual Cat, Dwango, NetEase, FunPlus, Topgames, and others. Notably, Mindworks helped Voodoo optimize its playable ads, and improved the overall campaign performance. For example, one of Voodoo's latest games, 'Stack Colors!,' used Playturbo's DCO feature to automatically combine the best creative elements at each position of the ad. At the end of the campaign, Voodoo experienced a 75.4% increase in installs per impression rate (IVR) compared to the original playable ad.

"Working with Playturbo has been an incredible experience so far. The platform is easy to use, well designed, and allows us to quickly iterate on performing playable ads, so that we're always on top of the market," said Stéphane Jérisian, Marketing Artist at Voodoo. "Paired with Mindworks exceptional team, we have achieved a perfect rhythm of performance and ad renewability."

Mindworks worked closely with its advertising and marketing clients to address critical areas that enhance the overall utility and performance of the ad platform. The updates include:

Real time support for true Dynamic Creative Optimization

A new user interface that improves user experience and efficiency

Support for iterable 3D playable ads

Ability to export and download ad creative iterations in one click

Ability to adjust text content, font color, font size, etc.

"Industry demand for playable ads is growing at an immense rate, putting pressure on advertisers to deliver a better user experience, engagement, conversion, retention, and lifetime value," said Stella Zhu, head of the Mindworks Creative Studio. "We designed Playturbo to solve the pain points of ad iteration, helping advertisers A/B test and adjust their playable ads for maximum efficiency and minimum cost. Mindworks is proud to offer our clients industry leading solutions that move their businesses forward."

About Mindworks

Mindworks is the in-house creative studio of the leading mobile interactive advertising platform Mintegral. Using a blend of creativity and technology, Mindworks delivers innovative solutions that help brands engage with consumers and overcome their marketing challenges. Mindworks is trusted by more than 100 top clients worldwide, providing creative services to top game and brand advertisers such as Voodoo, Good Job Games, Lion Studios, MarkApp, Madbox, KAYAC, Crazy Labs, Outfit7, Dual Cat, Lilith, Netease, Funplus, SONY Pictures, and more. Learn more about Mindworks and its Playturbo platform at www.mindworks-creative.com .

SOURCE Mindworks