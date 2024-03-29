Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic Comes Back to Miami with Its Second Edition Tradeshow

Public Event to Be Held at the JW Marriott Marquis on April 3, with Exclusive Experiences and Insights into the Country's Tourism Scene

MIAMI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic has announced the return of its D.R. Tourism Tradeshow in Miami, FL. Scheduled for April 3 at the JW Marriott Marquis, the Tradeshow is set to showcase the Dominican Republic's undeniable allure and adventurous offerings, further establishing its position as a premier tourist destination.

Now in its second year and hosted by Minister David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, the D.R. Tourism Tradeshow serves as a platform to promote and position the country to leaders in the tourism industry and a broad audience of travelers. This year, the D.R. Tourism Tradeshow anticipates welcoming more than 500 travel agents, and other allies from the North American and Latin-American market, with a focused effort on targeting the whole American continent.

The event will offer attendees key insights into the country's growing tourism landscape, diverse attractions, a firsthand look at exclusive packages and networking opportunities for travel leaders to explore future collaborations. It will also feature an interactive section designed to imitate elements of the Dominican Republic, like its famous white-sand beaches and exotic minerals, providing attendees with a sneak peek of the island.

"The Dominican Republic Tradeshow is an event meant to bring together tourism leaders and world travelers intrigued by the offerings and splendor of the Dominican Republic," said David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic. "Our country is a paradise with an abundance of experiences for both leisure and business purposes, promising a truly unique experience in the Caribbean. We look forward to connecting and sharing insights on the Dominican Republic, one of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations and the country I am proud to call home."

The Dominican Republic Tradeshow is a public event that welcomes everyone who wants to learn more about the country.

For more information about the Tourism of the Dominican Republic, please visit https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/.

