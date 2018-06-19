Minority Business Development Agency Seeks Nominations for 2018 National Minority Business Awards

These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs, as well as the individuals and organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to advancing minority business enterprises. There are three main award categories:

Minority-Owned Firms

Champions of Minority Business Development

Individual Recognition

A complete list of categories is available online at https://medweek.mbda.gov. All nominations must be submitted online at https://medweek.mbda.gov no later than July 31, 2018. The award winners are scheduled to be announced in September. The awards will be presented during National Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week), taking place October 14-20, 2018 in Austin, TX.

Last October, President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross welcomed the award winners to the White House. The invitation marked the first time that MED Week recipients were hosted at the Oval Office since the creation of the event by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

For questions, please contact the MBDA National MED Week Program Coordinator Antavia Grimsley at 202-482-7458 or agrimsley1@mbda.gov.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

MBDA, www.mbda.gov, is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority-owned businesses. Our programs and services better equip minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. Services are provided through a network of MBDA Business Centers. After 45 years of service, MBDA continues to be a dedicated strategic partner to all U.S. minority-owned businesses, committed to providing programs and services that build size, scale and capacity through access to capital, contracts and markets. Follow us on Twitter @usmbda.

About National Minority Enterprise Development Week

Since 1983, every president has issued a Presidential Proclamation designating a National Minority Enterprise Development Week to recognize the contributions of the minority business community to the U.S. economy. For 35 years, MBDA has led the National MED Week program to convene business leaders, honor outstanding MBEs and advocates, promote business opportunities, and report industry trends.

