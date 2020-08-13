MIRAmedtech and Bio-Infusions Join Forces in Bringing Aesthetic Medical Innovations to the USA

SEMINOLE, Fla. and KARLSRUHE, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIRAmedtech UG and Bio-Infusions USA announced today that they a have entered into an agreement, effective immediately, to provide a complete line of comprehensive aesthetic medical devices and topical treatments to cosmetic dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic practitioners for the benefit of their patients throughout the United States.



The Companies have collaborated together in recent years to launch Bio-Infusion's Cleopatra™ branded Fractional Bio-Infusion System™, based on MIRAmedtech device technology and focused on international markets throughout Europe, the Pacific Rim and South America. This announcement comes as a result of their early success in those markets and the mutual desire to bring something truly innovative to the US market.



"There is an exciting opportunity to fill the demand for healthier and younger looking skin with a truly non-invasive treatment that takes advantage of the most current innovations in device technology and that also uses the most compelling new advances in topical bio-nutrient actives," said Serge Castro, Founder and Managing Director of MIRAmedtech UG. "That is what we are creating by combining MIRAmedtech device technologies and the encapsulated bio-active solution technologies that Bio-Infusions has created."



All MIRApeel™ and Cleopatra™ branded devices are made in Germany by MIRAmedtech, the inventor of the phased non-invasive approach that combines transbrasion, fractional bio-infusion and LED light therapies with customized bio-nutrient topical delivery for an optimal skin-health response. The result is a dramatic improvement in skin tone and texture, supporting an overall improvement in skin health, without surgery.



"The strength of this treatment model is that it delights the patient with visible and continued improvements in the quality and appearance of their skin, at a lower cost per treatment relative to other treatment options currently available," said Paul Guilbaud, President of Bio-Infusions USA. This combination technology is a superior compliment to their other core offerings, such as injectable fillers, IPL, or other energy-based technologies that work below the surface of the skin. This provides a superior ROI for the physician."



The Cleopatra™ and MIRApeel™ technologies are currently available throughout the USA direct from Bio-Infusions USA, Inc. and their authorized sales and distribution partners. For more information, go to www.CleopatraSkinHealth.com, write [email protected] or call 1-833-923-2889 ext. 2.



ABOUT BIO-INFUSIONS USA, Inc. — Bio-Infusion develops, markets and sells highly effective non-invasive skin rejuvenation therapies for patients suffering from dermatologic conditions or desiring aesthetic improvement. The Company's leading products include the Cleopatra™ Fractional Bio-Infusion System™, a breakthrough device combining MIRAmedtech device technology with Bio-infusions® suite of potent active bio-nutrients targeting skin clarity, brightness, photo-damage and laxity for enhanced tissue delivery and improved patient outcomes. More information can be found at www.CleopatraSkinHealth.com



About MIRAmedtech U.G. — Engineered and designed to become a leader, MIRAmedtech is the inventor and manufacturer of MIRApeel™, the inventor of multi-phased non-invasive treatments that feature fractional bio-infusion, designed to make professional skin rejuvenation more effective and yet safer/more controlled. The resulting technology currently growing in popularity in over 15 countries worldwide, with a broad application in treating the range of skin tone and texture issues on the face and body. For more information, please visit www.MIRAmedtech.com



