Mirus advises Connect America in the sale of its Patient Access Services division to Change Healthcare

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirus Capital Advisors announced that it advised Connect America.com LLC, the nation's largest independent provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), in the sale of its Patient Access Services (PAS) division to Change Healthcare (NasdaqGS:CHNG). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of the PAS divisions of Connect America and Change Healthcare combines two healthcare communication market leaders, bringing together over 1,000 employees in five call centers nationwide to provide patients a best-in-class connected health experience. The combined businesses provide appointment scheduling, afterhours call answering, insurance pre-authorization, post-discharge follow-up and other patient communication services, all of which enable health systems and physician organizations to improve patient service and operational efficiency.

Connect America's innovative products and services have been trusted to protect the health, safety and security of millions of seniors and their caregivers through a broad suite of connected health solutions including medical alarms, remote patient monitoring and medication management solutions. Headquartered in greater Philadelphia, PA with regional offices nationwide, Connect America's solutions are sold direct-to-consumer and through a network of over 1,000 healthcare providers. Connect America's mission is to ensure that all of its subscribers reap the vital and, at times, life saving benefits of living in a connected world.

Connect America acquired its PAS division as a part of its larger acquisition of Tunstall Healthcare Group's US business in January 2019.

"We acquired the entire Tunstall Americas company for the accretive value of its PERS business," said David Cautin, CEO of Connect America. "When we decided to spin off the PAS division, Mirus was the clear choice to represent us given their transaction advisory expertise, negotiating acumen, and knowledge of the industry and our business. We are thrilled with the outcome and highly recommend Andy Crain and his Mirus colleagues."

"It was a pleasure to work with Connect America on this follow-on sale," said Mirus partner Andrew Crain. "We were honored when they selected Mirus after being across the table from us in the first transaction, and we are delighted to have delivered a great outcome for Connect America and Rockbridge Growth Equity."

Rockbridge Growth Equity is the lead investor for Connect America and supported its acquisition of Tunstall Americas in January 2019.

About Mirus Capital Advisors

Successful business owners have turned to Mirus Capital Advisors for more than 30 years to help them realize their ultimate accomplishment – the sale of their business. As a mid-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, Mirus drives successful deals for companies in the healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer, and technology industries. Mirus has proven time and again that its deep industry expertise, focus on relationships, thorough preparation and unwavering commitment to every deal lead to meaningful accomplishments for business owners. For more, visit www.merger.com.

Our affiliate Mirus Securities, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member.

Contact: Ami Doyle, doyle@merger.com, 781-418-5900

SOURCE Mirus Capital Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.merger.com

