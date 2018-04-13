Mise En Place Restaurant Services, Inc. Notifies Clients, Individuals Following Cyberattack

On March 15, 2018, MEP discovered that part of its network was potentially subject to a ransomware attack. MEP immediately contacted its IT consultant, who began an investigation into the matter. Additionally, MEP hired a specialized, third-party, forensic IT firm to investigate and changed all network passwords. The specialized forensic IT firm has concluded its investigation and determined that there was unauthorized access to MEP's server between March 6, 2018 and March 15, 2018.

What Information Was Involved?

The information may have included: full name; address; Social Security or Federal Identification Number; passport, driver's license, or resident card number; bank account and routing number; and the login information for a bank account, insurance or vendors, if provided to MEP. Each individual/entity may have been impacted differently. If you believe your information may have been maintained by MEP but you did not receive a written notice, please call 1-888-292-8414.

What We Are Doing.

In addition to the steps immediately taken in response to this event, MEP remains vigilant in its efforts to protect confidential information and has already implemented additional safeguards to help prevent additional cyber-attacks. Further, MEP has notified the FBI, all applicable state agencies, and the three credit reporting bureaus.

While MEP has no indication that any personal information has been accessed or used inappropriately, as an added precaution, MEP is also providing potentially impacted individuals with credit monitoring and an insurance reimbursement policy.

What You Can Do.

MEP recommends those potentially impacted take following steps:

Establish and monitor free 90-day fraud alerts with the three credit reporting bureaus: Equifax (1-888-766-0008; P.O. Box 740241, Atlanta, GA 30374), Experian (1-888-397-3742; P.O. Box 4500, Allen, TX 75013), and TransUnion (1-800-680-7289; P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19022-2000). Consider placing a credit freeze, which will make it more difficult for someone to open a new account. For more information: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0497-credit-freeze-faqs If you become a victim or suspect identity theft, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://identitytheft.gov and law enforcement. The FTC also provides detailed and specific information about identity theft on their website, which we recommend be reviewed.

Lastly, obtain a free credit report every year from the three credit bureaus at www.annualcreditreport.com and one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft insurance has been purchased for you should you be potentially affected.

For More Information.

If you have questions or need additional information, please call toll free number 1-888-292-8414, Monday through Friday, from 5 A.M. to 5 P.M. PST. You may also write MEP at 1639 11th Street, Suite 107, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

