Mision Unveils Holistic Product-Outsourcing Service

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mision, a consulting firm specializing in product management, today announced that it is expanding its offerings to encompass the entire product life cycle. Mision's comprehensive product-outsourcing service enables business-to-business software-as-a-service companies to quickly and cost effectively take new products and features from concept to deployment and beyond without the time and expense of staffing additional team members.

"According to a benchmark study by Workable , it takes U.S. companies an average of 43 days to fill an open job position," says Ryan Dodds, founder and CEO at Mision. "By integrating the entire product process — from strategy and analysis to design, development and deployment — into a single, turnkey outsourcing solution, Mision can onboard our entire A-list product team in a fraction of the time it takes a company to hire a single employee."

Mision's holistic approach to product outsourcing has already delivered positive and quantifiable results for its clients. "Since partnering with Mision, our business has grown by over 300 percent, and we are consistently hitting critical milestones for growth," says Ernest Rolfson, CEO of fintech company Finexio and an early Mision client.

Mision's outsourcing solution is unique and customized to each client, but it typically involves the following four-step process:

Assess the opportunity with a systemic analysis of the client's market position; Define the product strategy in consultation with the client's key stakeholders; Design, develop and deploy a minimum viable product in accordance with lean product principles; and Provide marketing and analytics to support the product post launch.

About Mision

Mision provides B2B SaaS companies with a comprehensive product-outsourcing service, so that they can quickly and cost effectively take new products and features from concept to deployment and beyond without the time and expense of hiring additional staff. Our veteran team has collectively helped launch 22 different startups with five exits. Visit us at www.mision.io/ to find out what Mision can build for you.

