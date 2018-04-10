MIT Technology Review Announces First Ever EmTech Next Conference June 4-5

Advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, and 3D printing are poised to dramatically change the future of work. How will humans collaborate with machines in a constructive and effective way? What policy considerations must be made to ensure that everyone stands to benefit in this wave of disruption?

EmTech Next discussion topics around the future of work will include:

Artificial intelligence and its impact on businesses

Human and robot collaboration

The digital factory and 3D printing

VR/AR in the workplace

The skill gap myth - or rethinking retraining

Labor disruption and jobs of the future

The growing line-up of speakers includes:

Brad Smith , President, Microsoft

, President, Microsoft Manuela Veloso , Head, Machine Learning Department, Carnegie Mellon University

, Head, Machine Learning Department, Jason Furman , Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy, Harvard Kennedy School

, Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy, Jessica Brillhart , Director, Vrai Pictures

, Director, Vrai Pictures John Hart , Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, MIT ; Co-Founder, Desktop Metal

, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, ; Co-Founder, Desktop Metal Melonee Wise , CEO, Fetch Robotics

, CEO, Fetch Robotics Sanjay Sarma , Vice President for Open Learning, MIT

About The EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech Event Series dives into emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Currently in its 18th year, EmTech events have quickly become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, innovators, policy leaders, media and more. Upcoming EmTech events include Business of Blockchain, April 23 and EmTech Next, June 4-5. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. For 117 years, MIT Technology Review's mission has been to equip readers with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology and the impact upon their careers and lives. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram.

