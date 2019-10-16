DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mitochondrial Disease Therapies Market, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of therapeutics designed to treat mitochondrial diseases. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of stakeholder companies/organizations engaged in this domain.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view of the state of the market for mitochondrial diseases, in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of the structure and function of mitochondria and the pattern of mitochondrial inheritance. The chapter lays emphasis on genetic diseases caused due to mutations in the mitochondrial DNA and clinical conditions that are associated with mitochondrial dysfunction. It also highlights the diverse strategies that are available / being investigated for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases and key challenges/drivers associated with this segment of the pharmaceutical industry.



Chapter 4 includes information on nearly 60 molecules that are currently under development for the treatment of various mitochondrial diseases. It features a comprehensive analysis of pipeline molecules, highlighting phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), path to clinic (dedicated, repurposed and repositioned), target indication, and route of administration of the drugs / therapies that are being developed for the treatment of different mitochondrial diseases. In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of their establishment, location of headquarters and employee strength.



Chapter 5 provides detailed profiles of some of the leading stakeholders in this field (shortlisted on the basis of number/stage of the products). Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent collaborations, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of close to 200 research articles related to therapies for mitochondrial diseases, published in the period 2014-2019 (till February). The analysis takes into consideration several aspects, namely target disease indications, mutations studies across different indications, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as study type (review article, research article and case reports), year of publication, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period), within this domain.



Chapter 7 features a discussion on the popular secondary mitochondrial diseases, which have not been included in the scope of the report but are important to highlight. It provides information on the role of mitochondria in disease pathogenesis, laying emphasis on the various treatment strategies available / under development, to treat such clinical conditions. The chapter also presents a list of companies that have undertaken initiatives to develop drug/therapy candidate for the treatment of the aforementioned disorders.



Chapter 8 provides information on the various grants that were awarded to research institutes conducting projects related to different types of mitochondrial diseases, between 2015 and 2019 (till May). The analysis also highlights important parameters associated with grants, such as year of the award, support period, the amount awarded, funding institute, grant type, responsible study section, focus area and type of recipient organization.



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of KOLs in the field of mitochondrial diseases. It features a comprehensive list of principal investigators/study directors of different clinical trials, along with the information related to the affiliated research institutes. The chapter features a schematic representation on a world map, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists/researchers who are engaged in clinical research in this domain. It also presents a comparative analysis, highlighting those KOLs who have relatively more experience in this domain. The credibility and (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs defined by other analysts/industry experts were compared to the results obtained using proprietary scoring criteria, which was based on number of publications, number of citations, number of clinical trials, number of affiliations and extent of their professional network.



Chapter 10 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of mitochondrial disease therapies till the year 2030. We have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the opportunity based on across different target indications (Leigh syndrome, LHON, MELAS, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, mitochondrial myopathy, and others), type of therapy (combination and monotherapy), route of administration (oral, intravenous, and others) and key geographical regions (US, EU5 and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the mitochondrial disease therapeutics industry.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

Companies Mentioned



Aadi Bioscience

Adelphi University

Advanced Imaging Research Center

Akron Children's Hospital

Al-Mumtaz Medical Complex

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Athena Diagnostics

AveXis

B-MoGen Biotechnologies

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Baylor College of Medicine

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BioElectron Technology

Biovista

Brescia University

BridgeBio Pharma

CENTOGENE

Cerecor

Chiang Mai University

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Duke University

ElexoPharm

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Emory School of Medicine

of Medicine Erasme Hospital

Esousa Holdings

Huazhong University of Science & Technology

Illumina

Innocoll

Institut de la Vision

Insulet

IRCCS Eugenio Medea

Ixchel Pharma

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Joslin Diabetes Center

Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics

Karolinska Institutet

Khondrion

MD Stem Cells

Medical Center of the University of Munich

Medosome Biotec

Wave Life Sciences

Weill Cornell Medicine

Wellcome Centre for Mitochondrial Research

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Woodinville Psychiatric Associates

Yale University

YUNGJIN Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvq5o9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

