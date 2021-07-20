Mixed Reality App, Gettysburg: A Nation Divided, Relaunches as Tourism Restrictions Ease in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantumERA, an immersive solutions company, has announced the relaunch of its award-winning mixed reality application, Gettysburg: A Nation Divided.

Promotional Image for the Gettysburg: A Nation Divided mixed reality mobile app.

Gettysburg: A Nation Divided is a unique experience that places users into the most crucial moments in the Battle of Gettysburg, the turning point of the American Civil War. Throughout the experience, cinematic sequences fill the screen and the story unfolds with narration by actor Scott Eastwood. Gettysburg visitors can use the app to enjoy 360-degree battlefield sequences, a scavenger hunt, and interactions with historical figures who lived through this pivotal time in American history.

According to Lane Traylor, CEO of QuantumERA™, "The relaunch comes just before the Gettysburg app's first anniversary. To celebrate, Gettysburg: A Nation Divided will be FREE to download on iOS and Android."

Throughout the summer, QuantumERA™ will partner with businesses to launch a series of giveaway prizes. QuantumERA™ is optimistic this summer will attract more visitors to the Gettysburg area and support local business. In addition, it hopes to provide educators a unique opportunity to review the app for their U.S. History classes (5th and 8th grades) totaling 7.5 million students in the United States.

