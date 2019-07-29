Mixed Reality (AR & VR) Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of Over 40%, Crossing $3.7 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mixed Reality Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mixed reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 40% and will reach a value of over $3.7 billion by 2025.

The aim of this report is to define, describe, segment, and forecast the global mixed reality market based on technology, device, vertical, end-user, and regions. In addition, the report helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. The report is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

Market Insights



The widespread adoption of technologies including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) is resulting in an immersive experience for the consumers.

The prevalence of 5G and the availability of low-cost hardware with immersive solutions will have a positive impact on mixed reality market. Though the early business products are relying heavily on the consumer market but in the coming years, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is more likely to occur within the mixed reality market.

The growing adoption of mixed reality in gaming & entertainment industries, as well as an increase in demand from the education industry, is having a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the high cost of mixed reality devices is affecting the growth of the global mixed reality market.

Segment Analysis

The global mixed reality market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. Alphabet, HTC, Microsoft, Samsung, and Sony are among the key vendors increasing their global footprint in this space. However, various vendors such as Thyng and IrisVR are competing with them in the global market by providing solutions at a competitive price with the customized product offering. The market growth is fueled by key vendors entering into strategic partnerships with suppliers and third-party vendors in the ecosystem to increase the global footprint and customer service capabilities.



Media & Entertainment including gaming is the largest growing technology in the global mixed reality market owing to the increasing adoption of mixed reality devices in the consumer segment. Enhancing the viewing experience of consumers is pushing vendors to implement mixed reality technologies. This will enhance the sensory perception due to the availability of content that diminishes the gap between imagination and reality. In the coming years, mixed reality would not be only limited to visual effects as technological enhancements such as the deployment of AR earbuds will enhance the audio experience by filtering specific real-world sounds.



North America is having the largest market share in the technology segment of the global mixed reality market primarily due to the high adoption of mixed reality products in this region and advances in technology including 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).



The competitive landscape is a mix of established vendors and niche vendors including Alphabet, HTC, Microsoft, Samsung, and Sony. Mergers & acquisitions, alliance formations, and strategic partnerships will boost market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the key developments are detailed below:

June 2019 , Airbus has deployed Microsoft's HoloLens (mixed reality) to expedite production process as well as to improve training for new staff.

, Airbus has deployed Microsoft's HoloLens (mixed reality) to expedite production process as well as to improve training for new staff. May 2019 , The Nreal Light will be available in 2020 with prices for the consumer model starting from $499 . This product will be a small package which will be easy to wear and use.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Segmented Addressable Market

3.1.1 PEST Analysis

3.1.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.2 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global Mixed Reality Market, By Technology

5.1 Overview

5.2 Augmented Reality (AR)

5.3 Virtual Reality (VR)



6 Global Mixed Reality Market, By Device

6.1 Overview

6.2 Head-Mounted Display

6.3 Handheld Device

6.4 Head-Up Display

6.5 Projector and Display Wall

6.6 Gesture-Tracking Device

6.7 Others



7 Global Mixed Reality Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Consumer

7.2.1 Gaming

7.2.2 Events

7.2.3 Entertainment

7.3 Enterprise

7.3.1 Research & Development

7.3.2 Product Development

7.3.3 Training

7.3.4 Repair & Maintenance

7.3.5 Others



8 Global Mixed Reality Market, By End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Media & Entertainment

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Retail

8.7 Others



9 Global Mixed Reality Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 India

9.2.3 RoAPAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 UK

9.4.3 RoE

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 MEA

9.5.2 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Analysis

10.2 Product/Offerings

10.3 Market Developments

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Business Restructuring



11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 Alphabet

11.1.1 Analyst Opinion

11.1.2 Business Analysis

11.2 HTC

11.3 Microsoft

11.4 Samsung Electronics

11.5 Sony

11.6 Emergent VR

11.7 EON Reality

11.8 Gravity Jack

11.9 Hashplay

11.10 IrisVR

11.11 Leap Motion

11.12 Mackevision

11.13 Oculus VR

11.14 Paracosma

11.15 Thyng

11.16 VR Global

11.17 Vuzix

11.18 WorldViz



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvjrfy

