Mixed Reality Experience at Smart Manufacturing Experience to Showcase Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality Technologies and Plant of the Future

Hosted by SME and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, the Smart Manufacturing Experience allows attendees to see both current breakthroughs and emerging advances in the industry.

Attendees visiting the Mixed Reality Experience can engage with virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technologies to see the integration of machines, systems, and data that drives Smart Manufacturing. Virtual and augmented reality demonstrations will bring technology to life in an immersive learning setting.

At the VR Experience, sponsored by Mechdyne Corporation, attendees will participate in interactive 3D demonstrations of a virtual manufacturing line using a large-scale, interactive VR screen. During these demonstrations attendees will see live factory analytics, virtual machine demonstrations, modeling, and simulation in a factory environment. Use cases for VR have expanded into plant floor design, assembly, safety training, and much more. Mechdyne technology experts will be available to answer any questions and help attendees understand the potential value of this technology for business applications.

The AR Experience, sponsored by PTC, will feature the richness of 3D coupled with insights gained from Internet of Things, and will show why every organization needs an AR strategy. PTC's Mixed Reality area will showcase scalable experiences that enhance sales efforts through virtual product demonstrations, improve service and maintenance with hands-free work instruction, and enable seamless knowledge transfer for more effective training. Attendees can explore ways that AR can help their organizations gain insight into processes, from manufacturing, assembly and operations, to service and training. Additionally, PTC will showcase a combination of AR and VR, and the four resulting capabilities: visualize, instruct, interact and simulate.

"The Internet of Things, augmented reality and additive manufacturing are among the top forces driving the digital transformation of manufacturing. These digital strategies enable manufacturers to achieve breakthrough levels of efficiency and outpace their competitors," said Howard Heppelmann, divisional vice president, manufacturing solutions, PTC. "PTC is proud to offer award-winning solutions today, that help companies embrace these strategies and realize new levels of productivity and efficiency."

Mike Festa, Boston chapter president of the VR/AR Association, the global industry association for Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality, connecting leading solution providers with brands and customers, will be on site to share educational materials, ways to get involved with mixed reality technologies, and a list of OEMs bringing mixed reality into the mainstream. Experiences will include demonstration of Google's cutting-edge Lightfield 360 Immersive Imagery, and how online retailer Wayfair is leveraging VR/AR technology to revolutionize the customer experience of visualizing products and designing their dream home.

"The Mixed Reality Experience will be like a playground for manufacturing industry professionals, showing the power of this innovative technology alongside actual implementations of it today," said Kimberly Farrugia, senior event manager, SME. "From the most advanced VR headset to innovations from Google and Wayfair, everyone who visits will learn or experience something groundbreaking."

The Mixed Reality pavilion will be open for the entirety of the Smart Manufacturing Experience. To learn more about the Smart Manufacturing Experience, visit smartmanufacturingexperience.com.

