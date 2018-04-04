MM&M Selects PatientPoint Chief Client Officer Linda Ruschau for 2018 Hall of Femme

Linda will be honored at an exclusive 2018 MM&M Hall of Femme awards ceremony June 7 in New York. The awards will be presented in conjunction with a summit that will explore initiatives incentivizing women's leadership that will lay the foundation for generations of women to come in the biopharma, medical device and agency industry. Linda will also appear with the 15 trailblazing women receiving this honor in a special feature in the June issue of MM&M and on the cover of the August issue.

In her role as Chief Client Officer, Linda leads the national PatientPoint sales and client services teams to help pharma and consumer healthcare brands impact patient-physician discussions, drive patient engagement and ultimately create success for her clients. Her unmatched point-of-care expertise coupled with her consultative and transparent approach has led to long-term, trusted relationships with clients and helped PatientPoint achieve a 93 percent client retention rate. Three of Linda's former clients are now on her team—a true testament to her superior ability to cultivate and maintain client relationships.

As one of the original entrepreneurs of the company, Linda helped shape PatientPoint—and by extension, the point-of-care industry—into an important healthcare marketing channel. In her more than 25 years in the industry, Linda's mission to get the right message to the right people at the right time has helped both PatientPoint and point of care evolve into vital resources for healthcare brands.

Linda is a highly sought-after strategist and thought leader. A founder and now board member of the Point of Care Communication Council, Linda regularly shares her insights in leading pharmaceutical marketing trade publications such as MM&M and as a prominent speaker at industry events. She has also served as a role model and mentor to hundreds of industry professionals, ranging from PatientPoint employees to agency representatives and pharmaceutical brand marketers.

"It is impossible to think about point of care without also thinking of Linda Ruschau," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "She was and is the female pioneer of point-of-care marketing. More than 25 years later, Linda remains a passionate, dedicated trailblazer in and advocate for the channel. I can think of no one in our industry more deserving of this honor than Linda."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint powers more effective patient-physician engagements across all points of care. With 30 years of unrivaled experience and continual, meaningful innovation, we are trusted consultants to healthcare providers and sponsoring brands. Using superior analytics and insights, we craft customized programs that make every doctor-patient engagement better. From primary care to complex specialties, from practices to hospitals, PatientPoint provides a cohesive communication platform that enriches the entire care experience and delivers proven results. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

