MNJ Technologies Named One of 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named MNJ Technologies to its 2018 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size.

MNJ Technologies

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations — which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

In today's business setting, organizations are constantly looking for ways to increase productivity, streamline systems and shrink costs. It is critical to find professionals qualified to help calculate and address business challenges. MNJ's highly certified and trained experts thoroughly comprehend the challenges their clients face. They strive to not only understand the client's current technology capabilities but also unique needs, so that each client can use IT as a business driver for their organization.

MNJ is able to develop customized solutions that provide true value and drive efficiencies toward the bottom line by directly working with their clients. Through deep knowledge and continuous education, MNJ's experts dedicate their attention to individual clients and their necessities and objectives in order to create and deliver effective IT services and top vendor-agnostic solutions from the industry's leading manufacturers.

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses — and to providing the best possible customer experience."

"Here at MNJ, we strategically pursue the technical certifications that will best enable our expert staff to deliver the highest level of support, services and solutions to our valued clients. We pride ourselves on being trusted and genuine experts in our industry. The more well-versed our technical teams are, the better we can serve and support our clients," says Susan Kozak, President of MNJ. "To be named on the CRN 2018 Tech Elite 250 list again is a great distinction and I am extremely proud of the hard work we have put into our advanced technical certifications."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

About MNJ Technologies

In a fast-paced IT environment, you, as the customer, are always looking for ways to increase productivity, simplify systems and reduce costs. It is imperative that you find someone qualified to help assess and address your business' challenges with effective IT services and leading vendor-agnostic solutions from the industry's top manufacturers. Your business is unique, as is your IT infrastructure. At MNJ, we thoroughly comprehend the challenges you face. We strive to not only understand your current technology capabilities but also your outstanding needs, so you can leverage IT as a business driver for your organization.

By working hand-in-hand with our clients, we are able to develop tailored solutions that provide value to your business and drive efficiencies toward your bottom line. Our highly trained and certified experts focus on you and your specific environment. You deserve best-in-class solutions and services that enable you to achieve and exceed your goals and expectations, all while reducing costs and increasing productivity for your organization. Let MNJ be your trusted adviser and help transform your business through technology.

