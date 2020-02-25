MNO's Spending on RAN Equipment, 2019-2023 - Spending on 5G-Compatible RAN Will Increase at a CAGR of 62%
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Access Networks (RAN): Worldwide Forecasts, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2019-2023. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 62% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of -16% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) technology.
This forecast report provides:
- a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the RAN equipment market, split into:
- two market segments: sites and technology
- five market sub-segments: macro, micro, and mini-macro (sites), and 5G and non-5G (technology)
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP); Latin America (LATAM); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); North America (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the digital infrastructure market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors
