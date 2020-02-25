MNO's Spending on RAN Equipment, 2019-2023 - Spending on 5G-Compatible RAN Will Increase at a CAGR of 62%

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Access Networks (RAN): Worldwide Forecasts, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on radio access network (RAN) equipment for 2019-2023. Spending on 5G-compatible RAN will increase at a CAGR of 62% as MNOs continue to build out their 5G networks. Non-5G spending will fall at CAGR of -16% and some 4G/5G spending will shift to virtual RAN (vRAN) technology.



This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the RAN equipment market, split into:

two market segments: sites and technology

sites and technology

five market sub-segments: macro, micro, and mini-macro (sites), and 5G and non-5G (technology)

macro, micro, and mini-macro (sites), and 5G and non-5G (technology)

eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP); Latin America (LATAM); the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); North America (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

Central and (CEE); developed (DVAP), emerging (EMAP); (LATAM); the and (MENA); (NA); Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and (WE) an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the digital infrastructure market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gufv5s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

