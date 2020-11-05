Mobile POS Hardware Vendor Market Share 2020: Historical Data and Projections For Next 6 Quarters by Vendor

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile POS Hardware Vendor Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 2020

The move to mobile for associates is the single fastest adopting trend the analyst has seen since the rush to get stores Internet-enabled. This research looks specifically at those mobile devices being used for POS functions. How big is this market? How fast is it growing? Which vendors are winning? What screen format should you write the software for? This research will tell you.



This product provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Apple,Zebra, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Dell, HTC, Motion Computing, NEC and many others for use of mobile devices for POS, an area that is exploding in retail. It includes data on screen size formats and operating platforms. The analyst distinguishes between retail hardened devices and consumer grade devices. This is a very data intensive product and can go as deep as shipments by segment by region by operating system or screen size. It includes historical data and projections forward for the next 6 quarters by vendor.

Data is available for 4 regions:

North America (US and Canada )

(US and ) LATAM ( Mexico , Brazil , Latin/ South America and Caribbean )

, , Latin/ and ) Europe / Middle East / Africa (includes Eastern Europe and Russia )

/ / (includes and ) Asia/Pacific (includes China and India )

For each segment the analyst provides data for the top 10-20 vendors per the following retail segments:

Food/Grocery (Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Wakerfern, Tesco,)

Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS)

Superstore/Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets (Walmart, BJ's Wholesale, Costco, Auchan)

Mass Merchants (Target, Meijer Stores)

Department Stores (JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Kaufaf, Marks and Spencer)

Specialty Hard Goods (Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire)

Specialty Soft Goods (H&M, Abercrombie, Zara)

Convenience/Gas/Forecourt (Chevron, Exxon,)

Fast Food (McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell)

Bar/Restaurant (Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle)

Lodging (Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton)

Entertainment: Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah's, Wynn, Caesar's Palace)

Entertainment: Museums, Theme Parks, Theaters, Others (Disney, Universal, AMC, Carmike)

For each region, the analyst will provide the following detail either annually or quarterly:



Total Shipments and Installed Base by Device Format - this is a rollup by segment and by vendor and will include the previous year, then forecast for the next 6 quarters. Includes shipments and installed base.

Regional OS Shipments/Installed Base by Vendor - This is the same format as Device Format/Size, but instead of the processors, the analyst will look at the operating systems by vendor by segment. The following operating systems are addressed.

Android

iOS

Windows 8/10

Windows CE/Mobile/Phone

Windows Other

Other

Types of devices included will be inclusive of iPhones, iPads, iPods, Kindles, and tablets. The analyst will not name the names of each, but by combining vendor and form factor it will be inclusive of those devices based on screen size.

