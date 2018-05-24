Mobile Ventures Summit Brings Senior Brand Executives Together At The 2018 Cannes Lions Festival

MVS will be hosting brands and partners on the yacht Tortoise during the 2018 Cannes Lions Festival. The agenda includes networking opportunities and daily industry discussions from senior marketing executives at McDonald's, Visa, MGM Resorts International, Tinder, Pandora, Marriott International, adidas, Spotify, Reddit, Pinterest and more.

"We're excited to be heading to Cannes this year for the first time," said Dirk Rients, Founder & Event Chair. MVS was created to push the industry forward by allowing brand marketers the opportunity to come together and share industry best practices. "We've hosted over 15 events the past four years and our model of limiting attendance to brands and partners seems to be resonating well with the industry," he said.

For more information on MVS Cannes and the agenda visit - www.mvscannes.com.

About Mobile Ventures Summit:

Founded in 2015 by Dirk Rients. MVS brings together top brands from different industries to discuss challenges and opportunities in mobile. Current 2018 markets include San Francisco, Chicago, Cannes, New York, and Los Angeles.

