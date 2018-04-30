Mobilitie Wires LAFC's New Home, Banc of California Stadium

The network was the result of a multi-year partnership between Mobilitie and Banc of California Stadium dating back to when the site was still a concept. The newest addition to Exposition Park is also the first open-air stadium built in Los Angeles in over 50 years, so careful attention was paid to ensure the network matched the venue's aesthetic guidelines.

"From the start, our goal with Banc of California Stadium was to provide the best and most unique experience in sports for our fans and supporters," LAFC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Larry Freedman said. "This is a world-class venue that incorporates innovative technologies to deliver a fast wireless network. Mobilitie has a strong track record of designing and installing wireless networks for professional sports stadiums and arenas, which made them the clear choice for our mobile network needs."

Mobilitie and LAFC's strong partnership was a key driver in meeting Banc of California Stadium's tight opening day deadline. The network was constructed in just 3 months and in conjunction with the stadium build schedule. It was on-air for opening day, and is expected to be completely integrated and optimized with all four major wireless carriers within the next sixty days.

"We take pride in working closely with our clients to design and construct networks that meet their specific communications needs today, as well as lay a foundation for 5G and other technologies that will soon be available," said Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie. "Every venue is different from a design approach and data consumption can vary greatly when you consider social media habits, video streaming, mobile applications, and corporate device access."

"Mobilitie is the top provider of communication networks at stadiums around the country, and working with new stadium construction and major renovation projects. Our priority is delivering systems that 'wow' fans and our clients, and we are thrilled to connect LAFC and its fans using one of the most robust wireless networks at any sports venue in country," said Karmis.

The 25-zone DAS network includes 160 antennas and over 7 miles of cabling, enabling nearly 1.5 million square feet of wireless coverage throughout the seating areas, suites, concourses, and parking lots. The system also employs a unique network layout for field-level coverage. This configuration provides increased upload and download speeds, seamless connectivity, and improved reliability, bringing a first-class wireless experience to fans, staff, and partners.

The partnership with LAFC extends Mobilitie's partnership with MLS as the league's leading wireless network solutions provider.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. We fund, deploy and operate next-generation infrastructure that enables robust 4G LTE coverage and upcoming 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries—including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation. The highest mobile data traffic ever recorded during an event was carried by a Mobilitie DAS network.

Mobilitie partners with cities and municipalities across the country to deploy next generation small cell sites and other infrastructure that provides residents with enhanced mobile connectivity and wireless broadband access. Our high-density wireless infrastructure is designed to enable the richest, most interactive mobile experiences including real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media and other mobile applications.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com .

About Los Angeles Football Club

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. Set to kick-off in 2018, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled guest experience. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal-State Los Angeles. For more information about LAFC, visit LAFC.com and LAFC.com/press.

