Mobius Risk Group Joins IETA, Commits to Market-Based Climate Solutions

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Risk Group affirms commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practice and markets by joining the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

Armed with decades of experience, a trove of data, market-leading analytics, and a proprietary C/ETRM, Mobius joins IETA alongside dozens of companies committed to market-based climate initiatives to advance the clean energy transition in a sensible and scalable way.

"We're excited to be a member of an international group of business leaders taking bold steps to nurture carbon markets and pricing as a market-based solution to climate change," says Eric Melvin, CEO at Mobius Risk Group.

Solving the climate crisis requires innovation, transparency, and capital allocation towards projects and initiatives that provide the highest value from an environmental and financial perspective. Mobius Risk Group's proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet, provides clients visibility into their real-time carbon footprint, credit/REC/offset portfolio position, and market pricing, organized down by compliance regime, vintage, registry, and project type. With intuitive visualization tools, mobile access, and analytics informed by Mobius' 20-year track record in energy and commodities markets, the risk advisory firm is poised to play a pivotal role in improving today's environmental markets' credibility and functionality.

ABOUT MOBIUS RISK GROUP

Mobius Risk Group, LLC is an independent, international commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. RiskNet connects an entire organization with a single, comprehensive, controlled data source to drive more effective strategic decision-making amid volatile market changes. RiskNet is available as a mobile and tablet app to support seamless, streamlined decision making, even when teams are distributed or remote.

ABOUT IETA

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organization created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity.

