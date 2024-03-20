Modern Meadow and Stone Island Announce Breakthrough in Textile Innovation Using Biofabrication for SS24

Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ technology platform used on new versions of Stone Island Raso Gommato fabric for men's coats

Stone Island will showcase its full Bio-Raso with Bio-Alloy™ collection of men's outwear as part of its Spring/Summer 2024 Compass Inside campaign

NUTLEY, N.J. and MILAN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company whose mission is to enable the world to transition to sustainable materials, and Stone Island, a luxury Italian men's apparel and outerwear brand respected for its vision of product research and experimentation, today announced their collaboration on an evolution of Stone Island's iconic Raso Gommato fabric for men's coats.

Bio Raso with Bio-Alloy™ Light Cover-TC is made of 100% organic cotton using Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ technology. This technology enables lightweight textiles to have higher durability, maximum comfort and optimal look and feel. The Bio-Alloy technology in combination with garment dyeing with reactive dyes allows colors to be more vibrant and last longer while it remains PFC-free with anti-drop application. It also exemplifies Stone Island's philosophy of research, experimentation and usability of fibers and textiles applied to innovative design.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable innovation, proving that cutting-edge technology and respect for the environment can go hand in hand," said David Williamson, PhD, president and chief operating officer of Modern Meadow. "By harnessing our revolutionary Bio-Alloy technology, our partners, such as Stone Island can bring new design attributes such as unique textures, vibrant colors and two-tone shades."

Raso Gommato, a satin weave cotton of military origin with the application of a polyurethane cover, was introduced in 1984 and is one of the definitive symbols of Stone Island aesthetics. The covers, specific polyurethane films laminated to one side of the fabric, are used in the assembly of the garment on the right or reverse side and make the fabric both water and wind proof. Throughout the years, they have continuously been translated into different versions, to achieve specific looks on the finished garments with the contribution of targeted dyeing recipes in an endless range of colors. Raso Gommato is used in a wide range of styles, colors and designs.

As part of the Bio-Raso with Bio-Alloy collection, this luxury fabric will be used in multiple styles and colors available online and in retail stores globally.

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is a nature-inspired, purpose-driven company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for real-world impact on people and the planet. Our proprietary technology application platform Bio-Alloy™ (protein and polymer tunable miscible blend), harnesses the unique properties of proteins to sustainably move the world away from petrochemical and animal-derived inputs without compromising on performance. This innovation can drop into any existing bio-materials manufacturing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption. Our close relationship with visionary, industry-leading development partners and production facilities allows them to feel confident knowing that our high-quality bio-material products are 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™. For more information, visit modernmeadow.com or follow us on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Stone Island

Stone Island is a global leader of product design and garment innovation. Founded in Italy in 1982, it has consistently pushed fabric technology and experimentation, particularly focusing on functionality and utilitarianism. Design is driven by purpose, resulting in an immediately recognizable signature of cut, form, materiality and color. For over four decades, Stone Island has built an ever-growing worldwide community which both celebrates the brand's heritage and is activated by new product developments. For more information, visit stoneisland.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

