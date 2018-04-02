Modine's ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified

RACINE, Wis., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is pleased to announce that its ElectroFin® E-Coat received NSF-51® Standard Certification in North America. NSF standards and certification serve as the benchmarks by which all commercial foodservice equipment products are measured.

NSF/ANSI 51 establishes minimum public health and sanitation requirements for materials and finishes used in the manufacture of commercial foodservice equipment and its components, such as tubing, sealants, gaskets and coatings.

This standard assures that ElectroFin® E-Coat adheres to the strict standards and procedures imposed by NSF. From extensive product testing and material analyses to detailed plant inspections, every aspect of a product's development is thoroughly evaluated before it can the NSF/ANSI 51 certification.

"Food processing plants and food service equipment can be subjected to the corrosive effects of various food products and by-products," said David Hoffman, Director of Sales for Modine Manufacturing Company's Commercial and Industrial Solutions Coatings business unit. "The NSF/ANSI 51 Certification allows Modine to diversify and grow into these markets. Modine's ElectroFin E-coat process is dedicated to extending the useful life of heat transfer coils when placed in corrosive environments which now includes indirect food processing applications."

For more information on Modine's ElectroFin® E-Coat product and process, visit www.modinecoatings.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.5 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

