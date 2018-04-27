Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Operating Results Conference Call

(877) 756-4274

About MGE

MGE owns and operates Mohegan Sun, a gaming and entertainment complex located on an approximately 196-acre site on the Mohegan Tribe's reservation. Through its subsidiary, Downs Racing, L.P., MGE also owns and operates Mohegan Sun Pocono, a gaming and entertainment facility located on an approximately 400-acre site in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, and several off-track wagering facilities located elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

MGE has expanded its offering to several new markets across the country and internationally, including the management of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the development and management of ilani Casino Resort in Washington State and the development and management of Project Inspire, a first-of-its-kind, multi-billion dollar integrated resort and casino project to be built at Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

More information about MGE and its properties can be obtained by visiting www.mohegansun.com, www.mohegansunpocono.com or www.mohegangaming.com.

