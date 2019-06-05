Molecular Cytogenetics Markets, 2022 - Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Cytogenetics in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies:

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

Array-based Technology

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Molecular ( USA )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Applied Spectral Imaging ( USA )

) Biological Industries ( Israel )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Cytognomix, Inc. ( Canada )

) CytoTest, Inc. ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Illumina, Inc. ( USA )

) Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH ( Germany )

) Oxford Gene Technology (UK)

PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) SciGene Corporation ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Select FISH Procedures in Use

3D-FISH

Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity

Combined Binary Ratio-FISH

Cryo-FISH

Immuno-FISH

Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH

Array-based Technology

Array-based Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH)



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies

Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies

Array-based Technologies: Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Transition from FISH to Array Based Technologies: The Ongoing Trend

Array-based CGH to Emerge as First Line Test for Clinical Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies

Molecular Cytogenetics Find Increasing Penetration in Clinical Pathological Testing

Enhanced AP LIS: A Must to Keep Pace with Advancing Molecular Cytogenetic Testing

Impact of Shifting Focus of Biopharmaceuticals from Research to Development on Microarray Technology

Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

Next-Gen Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes

Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Opportunity Indicator: Global Cancer Incidence on the Rise

Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth

Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine

Demographics Spell Growth Opportunities



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

A Preface to Cytogenetics

Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology

DNA and RNA

RNA (Ribose nucleic acid)

Chromosomes

Gene

Genotype

Phenotype

Haplotype

Karyotyping

Karyotype

Nick

Probe

Reporter Molecule

Copy Number

Copy Number Variation

Analysis of Copy Numbers Variations

Chromosomal Abnormalities in Human Beings

An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies

Insertions

Deletions

Duplication

Rearrangement

Select Human Diseases/Abnormalities Arising due to Translocations

Molecular Cytogenetics: Definition and Scope

Application of Molecular Cytogenetics

Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

What is In Situ Hybridization?

How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization: The Process

Probe Types and Application

Types of Probes

Common Methods of Probe Preparation

Nick Translation and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Applications of FISH

Types of FISH

3D-FISH

ACM-FISH or Multicolor FISH

ArmFISH

Catalyzed Reporter Deposition-FISH

Cellular Compartment Analysis of Temporal Activity

Cytochalasin-B -FISH

Combined Binary Ratio-FISH

Chromosome Orientation And Direction FISH

Combinatorial Oligonucleotide-FISH

Comet-FISH

Cryo-FISH

Double-Fusion-FISH

DNA Breakage Detection -FISH

e-FISH

Fiber-FISH

Flow-FISH

Fusion-Signal FISH

Halo-FISH

Harlequin-FISH

Immuno-FISH

Locked Nucleic Acids-FISH

M-FISH

Multilocus-FISH

Premature Chromosome Condensation-FISH

Peptide Nucleic Acids-FISH

Novel FISH Technology to Detect Plague Bacillus

Quantitative-FISH

Quantum Dot-Conjugates-FISH

Rainbow-FISH

Reverse-FISH

Recognition of Individual Genes-FISH

Expression-FISH

RxFISH

Split-Signal FISH

Telomere-FISH/Tissue-FISH/Tyramide-FISH (T-FISH)

Zoo-FISH

Spectral Karyotyping (SKY) Technique

Mouse FISH - a New Development

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

CGH: The Process

CGH: Applications In Clinical Cytogenetics

Benefits of CGH Analysis in Clinical Genetics

Limitations of CGH

Advent of Microarray Technology

What are Microarrays?

Microarrays in Gene Expression Analysis

Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Principle Underlying aCGH

Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH

ACGH: The Process

aCGH: Potential Uses and Limitations

Potential Advantages of aCGH could be summarized as below

Limitations of aCGH

Analytical and Post-analytical Limitations

Interpretation of Results

Applications of aCGH

A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

American Companies Dominate the Cytogenetics Technologies Market

Competition from European Vendors Remains Firm

Vendors Emphasize Collaborations

Select Cytogenetics Technology Collaborations Announced in the Recent Past

M&A Activity

Select Recently Finalized M&A Deals in the Cytogenetics Technologies Marketplace



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Launches

SciGene Introduces CytoBrite PLUS Slide Incubation System

ASI Unveils Updated GenASIs Platform



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

OGT Leverages Sysmex's European Network to Sell Cytocell FISH Products

Roche Molecular Systems to Shut NimbleGen Facility

Sysmex to Acquire Oxford Gene Technology

GeneDx Joins Hands with UC Health for Molecular Testing Services

Empire Genomics Teams Up with KromaTiD for Oncology Diagnostics

CytoTest Expands Sales Team in Europe

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix

Agilent Inks Co-Marketing Agreement with Applied Spectral Imaging

Empire Genomics Expands Global Distribution Network

CytoTest and CapitalBio to Jointly Develop Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Solutions



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)

The United States (20)

(20) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (6)

(6) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/606ndv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

