Molly Maid is "MAID for MOM" this Mother's Day

To learn more about the "MAID for MOM" Mother's Day sweepstakes "Like" the Molly Maid Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/MollyMaid. All entries to win are now being accepted through Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. EST at: https://apps.facebook.com/my-contests/mothers-day-clean-home-giveaway. Molly Maid will reward five lucky winners with a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate to treat their moms.

"At Molly Maid, we want moms to be able to take the break they deserve! We want to provide a break from their endless to-do lists and give them some time to take for themselves," said Molly Maid President Meg Roberts. "We are excited for this year's "MAID for MOM" Mother's Day sweepstakes to help families surprise their deserving moms with the gift of a clean home without ever lifting a finger."

To provide mom with some well-deserved time off any time of year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates.aspx. To review this year's contest rules, click here.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid®, a Neighborly company, is a residential cleaning franchise that cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Founded in 1979 and franchising since 1984, there are more than 450 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 in an effort to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Acquired by Dwyer Group® in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly, a community of home service experts, leveraging Dwyer Group's nearly 2,500 professional home service experts across 13 brands in the U.S. and Canada with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Neighborly brands include: Aire Serv®, Five Star Painting®, Glass Doctor®, Portland Glass®, Molly Maid®, Mr. Appliance®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Handyman®, Mr. Rooter®, Protect Painters®, Rainbow International®, Window Genie® and The Grounds Guys®. Additional information about Neighborly can be found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com and to learn about franchising opportunities with Molly Maid, visit https://franchise.mollymaid.com.

