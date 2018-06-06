MollyBranchFireflies Invites Tennesseans to Observe Large Colony of Synchronous Fireflies Found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to join what only a few friends and family have known for years. Those interested can find more information visiting mollybranchfireflies.com. There is only a two-week period to observe the spectacular light show of 1000's of lightning bugs filling the air and blinking in unison. This year June 16-28.

"Over the years, we have enjoyed this beauty of nature with family and friends," says property owner Kenneth Bennett. "As I have advanced in age, I have been wanting to share my find with the world. As you can imagine, there have been some reservations about this. My hope is the public will treat these resources with the dignity that they deserve. I am happy to announce that this year, 2018, I will be opening the gate to allow you and your friends to share in this natural delight."

Spectators can observe a whole forest of fireflies' blink in unison. According to firefly.org, there are over 1800 species of fireflies or as some say lightning bugs. Of all of these species, there are only three that are synchronous. The most published is the Photinus carolinus found near Elkmont in the Great Smokey National Park.

A second specie of synchronous fireflies is Photinus frontailis also known as Snappy Syncs. Documented locations for this species are in the Oakridge Wildlife Management Area which unfortunately is restricted from public viewing because of security reasons. The best-known area for public viewing of Snappys has been Congaree National Park in Hopkins, SC. No chairs are allowed as the viewing is on a boardwalk over a swamp.

A large population of Snappys has been found on private property in Knox County, TN. This site has been documented by Lynn Foust the author of "Fireflies, Glow Worms, and Lightning Bugs."

