Mommy Lounge Network in Partnership with KVII Enterprises Release Highly Anticipated Film, Strictly For the Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommy Lounge Network in partnership with KVII Enterprises have released their highly-anticipated film, Strictly For the Streets. "Watch the company you keep" takes on a whole new meaning, as the feature film explores the classic tale and dark side of love, family, desire and street smarts.

Directed by Katoria Chanyasubkit, Strictly For the Streets follows Shantel, a young woman in pursuit of her dream of graduating college all while dealing with the struggles of everyday life. When things take a dark turn, Shantel must come face to face with following the codes of the street or losing everything in the process. Featuring Actress and Comedian Ashima Franklin (OWN Network); Actor Julian Horton (BET's "BRUH"), and Social Media Star Gattor Martin; this wickedly-clever film is undeniably like no other film ever seen before.

Written, directed by produced by an all-female and inclusive crew, Mommy Lounge Network is using their platform to promote diversity in all facets of entertainment and helping to create a voice for creatives of color.

"I felt compelled to create this project because I know how important it is to tell black stories from a black perspective. There has never been a black movie shot or a black story told in Savannah, Georgia. We are making history, and helping black-owned businesses in the process," said Executive Producer, Katoria Chanyasubkit.

Shot and filmed in Savannah, Georgia, the Mommy Network has successfully provided jobs for more than thirty people during the Pandemic. Amidst COVID-19, this small business owner is helping to turn dreams into a reality, during this difficult time. As a longtime advocate for black businesses, Katoria saw a huge chance to create employment opportunities and assist local actors, producers, wardrobe stylists, hair and makeup salons, and more. Through her own independently funded agency, Katoria hopes to inspire others not only through her philanthropy work but through her art.

"With everything going on in the world including racial injustice, police brutality and a global pandemic, I want to give people something to look forward to. Strictly For the Streets is a hood classic, it's a feel-good good story, every audience can enjoy. I hope I can help other young creators do the same with their films."

Now available on Amazon Prime and Roku! For more information please visit www.mommyloungenetwork.com.

Media contact:

Ariana Drummoond

[email protected]

310-906-5120

SOURCE Mommy Lounge Network